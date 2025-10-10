PCL Marks World Mental Health Day with $1.5 Million Donation to CAMH

EDMONTON, AB, Oct. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - To mark World Mental Health Day, Canada's leading general contractor PCL Construction is pledging a visionary $1.5 million donation to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) in Toronto, advancing a cause that deeply affects millions of Canadians, including those working in the construction industry.

"We're proud to partner with CAMH and be part of the movement forging a better path for mental health and addictions support, toward a future where no one is left behind," said Mike Wieninger, PCL Chief Operating Officer, Canada. "Our donation is more than a financial contribution, it's a reaffirmation of our commitment to the wellbeing of our employees, our trade partners, and their families."

One of the biggest issues in Canada's health care system is the perception that mental health isn't as important as physical health, even though one in five Canadians experience a mental illness in any given year. As Canada's largest mental health teaching hospital and a global leader in research, CAMH sets the standards for care, research, education and leading social change.

Half of all Canadians will experience a mental illness by age 40, and 500,000 people miss work each day due to mental health concerns.* Among all employed Canadians, 7.5% took time off work for stress or mental health reasons in the previous 12 months.**

The construction sector faces unique pressures that increase the risk of mental health challenges and addiction.

17.2% of men and 12.6% of women in construction reported high or very high work-related stress, with main stressors including heavy workload and work life balance challenges.**

64% of construction workers note wishing their employers would do more to support mental health initiatives.**

The construction industry is disproportionately affected by the opioid crisis, representing nearly 8% of opioid toxicity deaths.***

"We're deeply grateful to PCL Construction for this visionary investment in mental health," says Anne-Marie Newton, President & CEO, CAMH Foundation. "The construction industry faces unique mental health challenges, and PCL's leadership sets a powerful example of what it means to truly care for your people. This gift will help provide vital education, tools, and supports--empowering workers, their families, and communities to prioritize mental wellness and seek help without stigma. Together, we're building a future where no one is left behind."

PCL is consistently ranked as one of Canada's Top Employers, Canada's Top Employers for Young People and one of Canada's Best Managed Companies. The donation supplements PCL's already comprehensive health and wellness program that provides year-round education and encourages open conversations to sustain a safe, inclusive and supportive work environment.

"Building a stronger, more resilient workforce begins with caring for the people who make it possible," adds Wieninger. "This ongoing, action-based approach underscores PCL's unwavering commitment to building a better future in the communities we live, work and play, reinforcing our belief that mental wellness is foundational to a thriving workforce.".

With this bold commitment, PCL will work with CAMH to bring curated programming and expert-informed education, tools and support that will empower employees to better understand the impact of mental health in the workplace and adopt practical strategies for resilience and wellbeing.

"For many in the construction industry, mental health and addiction challenges are often faced in silence. When I struggled with anxiety, I didn't know where to turn, and the support and resources provided by PCL made all the difference, making me feel seen, heard and supported," says Andrew Scott, Superintendent with PCL Toronto.

"Now I know how I show up when I don't prioritize my health - it makes it very hard to be the person I want to be in all aspects of my life. I recognize that for me to be the best father, husband, coach and superintendent I can be, I need to be in the right head space to deal with all the challenges those positions present and to enjoy all the rewards they offer. I want to lead by example and show others that it is important to prioritize mental health so they know to speak up and reach out when needed. Knowing that our company is supporting CAMH gives me hope that even more people will get the help they need, without stigma or fear.'"

Sources

*Mental Health Commission of Canada

**Statistics Canada

***Ontario Drug Policy Research Network

The way mental illness and addictions are portrayed in the media can meaningfully shape public understanding. For considerations on reporting, please consider referencing Mindset: Reporting on Mental Health, as a valuable resource developed to support journalists in reporting on these topics with care and clarity.

World Mental Health Day

The overall objective of World Mental Health Day is to raise awareness of mental health issues around the world and to mobilize efforts in support of mental health. The day provides an opportunity for all stakeholders working on mental health issues to talk about their work, and what more needs to be done to make mental health care a reality for people worldwide.

About the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH)

The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) is Canada's largest mental health teaching hospital and one of the world's leading research centers in its field. CAMH is fully affiliated with the University of Toronto and is a Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization Collaborating Centre. With a dedicated staff of more than 5,000 physicians, clinicians, researchers, educators and support staff, CAMH offers outstanding clinical care to more than 38,000 patients each year. The organization conducts groundbreaking research, provides expert training to health care professionals and scientists, develops innovative health promotion and prevention strategies, and advocates on public policy issues at all levels of government. And through our Foundation, we're working to raise tens of millions of additional dollars to fund new programs and research and augment services. For more information, please visit camh.ca

About PCL Construction

PCL is a group of independent construction companies that operates throughout Canada, the United States, the Caribbean and Australia. As one of the largest contracting organizations in North America, PCL completes more than $13 billion CAD in work annually, building projects that shape communities. The company's 100% employee ownership model fuels a culture of commitment for clients in the buildings, civil infrastructure, heavy industrial and solar markets. With a strategic presence in more than 30 major centers, PCL's leadership teams consistently drive innovation and set new benchmarks for excellence, bringing unparalleled skill to every project. Watch us build at PCL.com.

