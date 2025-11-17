PCL Hires Steven Waddell as Deputy National Director, Defence and Federal Government Relations

EDMONTON, AB, Nov. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - The PCL family of companies is pleased to announce the appointment of Rear Admiral (Retired) Steven Waddell, CMM, MSM, as Deputy National Director, Defence and Federal Government Relations, effective October 20, 2025.

Based in Ottawa, Steven will provide strategic leadership and guidance across PCL's Canadian Buildings and Civil Infrastructure divisions, supporting a unified approach to federal government opportunities. His focus will include the significant portfolio of defence-related infrastructure initiatives anticipated over the next decade.

Steven Waddell, Deputy National Director, Defence and Federal Government Relations (CNW Group/PCL Construction)

"Steven's deep understanding of federal infrastructure planning and procurement, combined with his leadership experience, will be invaluable as we pursue opportunities that support Canada's defence priorities," said Paul Knowles, Senior Vice President and District Manager for PCL Ottawa.

With more than 35 years of distinguished service in the Canadian Armed Forces, Steven brings exceptional operational and strategic expertise. His career includes commanding Canada's west coast naval base and serving as Deputy Commander of the Royal Canadian Navy. He has led global deployments in counter-terrorism, piracy disruption, and continental defence missions, and holds advanced degrees in strategic studies and national security.

