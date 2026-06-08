PCL Construction invests in Canadian Skilled Trades Education and Awareness, Lead-Sponsor of That Could Be Me.

TORONTO, May 26, 2026 /CNW/ - PCL Construction has joined That Could Be Me as Lead Sponsor, helping support a new initiative aimed at strengthening awareness of careers in the Canadian Skilled Trades and addressing the country's ongoing labour shortage. The partnership brings together PCL Construction and Stature Films to create a documentary-style educational video series aiming to inspire more Canadian youth to consider a career in Skilled Trades.

That Could Be Me

PCL's support reflects a practical investment in workforce development at a time when Canada continues to face persistent skilled trades shortages, including the need to replace retiring workers and fill critical roles across the industry. The uniquely 100% employee-owned company has publicly emphasized the importance of supporting trade education and youth engagement initiatives as part of a broader effort to build the next generation of workers.

"This is a very big priority for PCL, getting more young people into these incredible, rewarding careers. The skilled labour shortage affects all of us and we need to act immediately to fix it," said Chris Gower, PCL's President and CEO.

"PCL is demonstrating real leadership by putting resources behind a solution, not just talking about the problem," said Andrew Sorlie, Co-Founder of Stature Films and co-creator of the project. "That Could Be Me is about changing perception, opening doors, and showing more Canadians that a future in the trades is a future worth choosing."

"Real job sites. Real tradespeople. Real career paths that keep our country running. We're telling real human stories, and introducing real pathways to students" said Victor Pereira, Owner of Spitfire Recruiting Inc. "I have three kids of my own, two are girls. They need to see themselves on screen if they are going to take this idea seriously. This partnership helps advance a message the industry needs to hear: the skilled trades are essential, and if you want to be a part of building Canada, there is room for you here."

That Could Be Me is an in-school film-driven educational initiative focused on helping reshape how young people, educators, and families think about the skilled trades. Through compelling storytelling and industry collaboration, the project aims to make trade careers feel more accessible, relevant, and aspirational.

PCL Construction is a 100 percent employee-owned construction company operating across Canada, the United States, the Caribbean and Australia. The company has a long history of supporting community programs and skilled trades initiatives, including efforts focused on youth engagement and trade awareness.

That Could Be Me is a Stature Films initiative developed in collaboration with Spitfire Recruiting Inc. Stature Films is a Toronto-based production company led by Andrew and Emily Sorlie, creating documentary-style, interview-driven video content for organizations that want to communicate with clarity and impact.

Learn more about That Could Be Me online here.

About PCL Construction

PCL Construction is one of the most respected and accomplished global construction leaders, comprising independent companies operating throughout Canada, the United States, the Caribbean and Australia. With an annual construction volume of $13.8 billion CAD, PCL builds projects that shape communities and strengthen infrastructure. The company's 100% employee ownership model fuels a culture of commitment for clients in the buildings, civil infrastructure, heavy industrial and solar markets. With a strategic presence in more than 30 major centers, PCL's leadership teams consistently drive innovation and set new benchmarks for excellence, bringing unparalleled skill to every project. Watch us build at PCL.com.

About Stature Films

Stature Films is a Toronto-based production company that creates interview-driven, documentary-style videos for organizations seeking compelling, people-centered storytelling.

About Spitfire Recruiting

Spitfire Recruiting Inc. works with employers to strengthen recruitment strategy and connect organizations with the talent they need.

SOURCE PCL Construction

Media Contact: Andrew Sorlie, Co-Founder, Stature Films, Email: [email protected], Phone: 416-479-0674