Quarter Century Platinum Status for PCL Construction

Canada's Best Managed Companies Names 2026 Winners

EDMONTON, AB, May 14, 2026 /CNW/ - PCL Construction is proud to announce it has once again been recognized as a Platinum Club member of Canada's Best Managed Companies, earning the distinction for 2026 and reaffirming its place among the country's most respected and well-managed private enterprises.

PCL Construction Platinum Member for 25th time. (CNW Group/PCL Construction)

The recognition extends PCL's long-standing record of excellence, marking 25 consecutive years as a Platinum Club member and 31 appearances overall in the Canada's Best Managed Companies program. This milestone reflects the organization's sustained focus on leadership, performance and long-term value creation.

"Being named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies year after year speaks to the strength of our people and the clarity of our purpose: building a better future, together," said Chris Gower, president and CEO of PCL Construction. "Our teams continue to lead with integrity, embrace innovation and deliver results that matter -- for our clients, our partners, and the communities where we live and work."

Canada's Best Managed Companies is one of the country's leading business awards programs, recognizing privately owned Canadian companies for strategic direction, operational excellence, organizational culture and strong financial stewardship. Each year, hundreds of companies undergo a rigorous, independent evaluation process to earn the designation.

Platinum Club status is reserved for organizations that have demonstrated consistent excellence over seven or more consecutive years as a Best Managed Company, highlighting PCL's ability to adapt, grow and perform at a high level through changing market conditions.

"At PCL, our purpose guides how we lead and how we deliver," added Gower. "This recognition is a direct reflection of the dedication, expertise and collaboration our employee-owners bring to everything we do."

The full list of 2026 Canada's Best Managed Companies honorees is available here.

About PCL Construction

PCL Construction is one of the most respected and accomplished global construction leaders, comprising independent companies operating throughout Canada, the United States, the Caribbean and Australia. With an annual construction volume of $13.8 billion CAD, PCL builds projects that shape communities and strengthen infrastructure. The company's 100% employee ownership model fuels a culture of commitment for clients in the buildings, civil infrastructure, heavy industrial and solar markets. With a strategic presence in more than 30 major centers, PCL's leadership teams consistently drive innovation and set new benchmarks for excellence, bringing unparalleled skill to every project. Watch us build at PCL.com.

SOURCE PCL Construction

For media inquiries, please contact: Shane Jones, Media Relations, PCL Construction, (780) 733-5107, [email protected]