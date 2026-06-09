PCL Construction and Hanwha Ocean Advance Partnership to Drive Job Creation and Strengthen Canadian Industry as Part of the Canadian Patrol Submarine Project

OTTAWA, ON, June 9, 2026 /CNW/ - As evidence of their strong partnership on the Canadian Patrol Submarine Project (CPSP), PCL Construction and Hanwha Ocean signed a Teaming Agreement that will help unlock significant economic benefits for Canadians, supporting job creation, strengthening local supply chains and creating new opportunities for businesses and skilled workers across the country.

Hanwha Ocean and PCL Construction Advance Partnership

The Agreement, signed on April 7th, builds on a Memorandum of Understanding formalized last year and signals a shared commitment to developing critical submarine Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) infrastructure in Canada. This work, tied to the CPSP, will generate long-term employment and economic activity across the country.

At the heart of the collaboration is the opportunity to develop submarine MRO facilities on both the West and East Coasts, including at Esquimalt, British Columbia, and Halifax, Nova Scotia. These projects will require a highly skilled, Canadian-led workforce creating tens of thousands of jobs in design, construction, engineering, manufacturing, and specialized trades, while also supporting a wide network of small and medium-sized businesses.

Importantly, Hanwha Ocean's accelerated submarine delivery schedule means that job creation, trade and investment in Canada starts right away, not several years from now.

Driving Jobs and Economic Growth Across Canada

Through this partnership, PCL will leverage its deep Canadian roots and extensive national supply chain to ensure meaningful participation from domestic industry. From local contractors and trades to consultants, suppliers, and service providers, the program is expected to create opportunities across the full project lifecycle.

"PCL Construction's partnership with Hanwha Ocean represents a significant opportunity to deliver meaningful economic benefits for Canadians. From coast to coast to coast, this collaboration has the potential to create jobs, support local businesses, and strengthen the communities where we live and work," said Mike Wieninger, COO, Canadian Operations, PCL Construction. "We are proud to bring our national network of trade partners, suppliers, and skilled professionals to a project that will drive long-term value for Canada."

PCL's experience delivering complex infrastructure projects for the Government of Canada, the Department of National Defence and the Canadian Armed Forces – including, the Syncrolift Upgrade & Submarine Shed project, and the Land Based Test Facility (LBTF) both at CFB Halifax; the Strategic Tanker Main Operating Base (East) in Trenton, ON; and the Yellowknife Multi-Purpose Building for Joint Task Force (North) and the Canadian Rangers – positions the company to maximize economic benefits for Canadian communities that support both immediate construction jobs and long-term employment tied to facility operations and maintenance.

Hanwha Ocean brings global expertise in submarine design, construction, and sustainment, creating a powerful combination that pairs international technical capability with local execution. This partnership model is designed to ensure that Canadian workers and businesses are central to project delivery, helping to build capacity within Canada's defence and industrial sectors.

In addition to job creation, the collaboration will help strengthen Canada's domestic supply chains, foster innovation, and support skills development that will leave a lasting economic legacy in communities across the country.

Supporting Communities and Small Business Participation

A key focus of the partnership is ensuring that Canadian small and medium-sized enterprises benefit from new opportunities generated through the project. By working with a broad network of Canadian partners, the project is expected to create pathways for businesses of all sizes to participate, enhancing competitiveness and supporting long-term growth.

The collaboration also aligns with broader national priorities, including Buy Canadian Policy, to build resilient infrastructure, strengthen domestic capabilities and create sustainable, high-quality jobs for Canadians.

FAST FACTS

Major National Investment: Canada has reserved a significant component of the estimated CPSP costs for new maintenance, operational and training infrastructure at both Pacific (CFB Esquimalt) and Atlantic (CFB Halifax) naval bases.

Canada has reserved a significant component of the estimated CPSP costs for new maintenance, operational and training infrastructure at both Pacific (CFB Esquimalt) and Atlantic (CFB Halifax) naval bases. Significant Job Creation: Spanning design, construction, supply chain, and long-term support. CFB Esquimalt: ~39,000 direct and indirect jobs CFB Halifax: ~39,000 direct and indirect jobs

Spanning design, construction, supply chain, and long-term support. Canadian Supply Chain Impact: The program will engage hundreds of Canadian subcontractors and suppliers, including Indigenous businesses, supporting federal Buy Canadian provisions.

About Hanwha Ocean (www.HanwhaOcean.com)

Hanwha Ocean is a leading global shipbuilder with more than four decades of experience in complex naval and commercial shipbuilding programs. Supported by its large-scale, integrated shipyard in Geoje, South Korea that spans 5-square kilometers and has more than 31,000 employees, the company combines proven industrial capacity with operational experience to deliver modern, in-service naval platforms backed by a resilient through-life support model.

Since its establishment in 1973, Hanwha Ocean has delivered more than 1,400 vessels worldwide and has built deep expertise in the design, construction and sustainment of submarines and surface combatants for the Republic of Korea Navy. The company builds approximately 45 commercial and naval ships each year.

Hanwha Group, a Fortune 500 company with more than 100,000 employees and 91 subsidiaries globally, is the Republic of Korea's leading defence company. Other Hanwha business areas include aerospace and mechatronics, energy and ocean solutions, finance, and retail and services.

Hanwha is committed to establishing a robust and long-term presence in Canada in several strategic areas that will create jobs and economic growth, accelerate Canada's domestic defence capabilities, and enhance cooperation, partnership and supply chains between Canada and South Korea – a relationship that is becoming increasingly important, and one that supports the objectives of Canada's Indo-Pacific Strategy.

Hanwha has teaming agreements and MOUs in place with more than 70 Canadian companies, including those listed here: https://kss-iii.ca/canadian-partners

About PCL Construction

PCL Construction is one of the most respected and accomplished global construction leaders, comprising independent companies operating throughout Canada, the United States, the Caribbean and Australia. With an annual construction volume of $13.8 billion CAD, PCL builds projects that shape communities and strengthen infrastructure. The company's 100% employee ownership model fuels a culture of commitment for clients in the buildings, civil infrastructure, heavy industrial and solar markets. With a strategic presence in more than 30 major centers, PCL's leadership teams consistently drive innovation and set new benchmarks for excellence, bringing unparalleled skill to every project. Watch us build at PCL.com.

SOURCE PCL Construction

For media inquiries, please contact: Shane Jones, Media Relations, PCL Construction, (780) 733-5107, [email protected]