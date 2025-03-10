PCK Intellectual Property Unveils New Brand Identity Building on Trusted Expertise and Innovation in Intellectual Property

TORONTO, March 10, 2025 /CNW/ - PCK Intellectual Property, a leading Canadian intellectual property firm specializing in patent, trademark, copyright and intellectual property strategy, is pleased to announce the launch of its refreshed brand identity.

This update includes a modernized logo, a redesigned website, and a cohesive visual identity, reflecting PCK's continued commitment to delivering strategic IP solutions with precision and client-focused service.

"Our new brand identity isn't a reinvention—it's an affirmation of how far we've come," said Andrew Currier, CEO and Co-Founder of PCK Intellectual Property. "Over two decades, our firm has matured into a recognized leader—one that literally wrote the book on Canadian patent practice. We are a proudly independent Canadian IP boutique firm. Our unwavering commitment to excellence in IP origination, combined with local Canadian expertise for foreign applicants seeking a trusted Canadian partner, remains at the heart of what we do. This refreshed look underscores our dedication to strategic IP solutions, innovation, and outstanding client service—keeping us aligned with our North Star of being a leading IP firm on the world stage."

The new brand identity enhances how PCK communicates its expertise and services across all client touchpoints. From a clearer, more impactful logo to a consistent and professional visual system, every element is designed to reinforce PCK's position as a leader in intellectual property law. By modernizing its identity, PCK strengthens its connection with clients while maintaining its reputation for trusted expertise and strategic advice. The refreshed brand showcases PCK's dedication to helping clients protect and maximize the value of their intellectual property.

PCK Intellectual Property is a Canadian intellectual property firm specializing in patent, trademark, copyright and IP strategy. Known for its strategic approach and deep industry expertise, PCK helps businesses protect their intellectual property and navigate complex legal landscapes.

