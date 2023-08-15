PC Black Label unveils authentic hand-tossed pizzas straight from Italy - redefining how Canadians can experience pizza at-home

BRAMPTON, ON, Aug. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - President's Choice® has introduced a game-changing addition to the frozen pizza aisle: the all-new PC® Black Label Frozen Pizzas. Every pizza is hand-tossed by skilled Pizzaiolos in Italy and made with premium ingredients. These stone baked delights bring the true taste of Italy to Canadian homes. Say goodbye to dining out, as a delicious, crisp and airy crust pizza experience awaits in the comfort of your own home. Now available in stores nationwide wherever PC® products are sold.

"The hand-tossed pizza crust is what makes Italy known for its pizzas – those delicious, fresh ingredients combined with a crispy crust and soft inner dough makes your mouth water just thinking about it," says Heather Fadali, Vice President of Loblaw Brands at Loblaw Companies Limited. "That was our goal when we started creating the PC Black Label Pizza. And that light and airy crust we know our customers are looking for is what you can now get at your table in less than 20 minutes."

At just $7.99 each, the PC® Black Label Frozen Pizzas are the at-home pizza solution customers are looking for at a great price point. Skip the dough tossing (and the mess) and go straight to enjoying this delicious and easy to prepare pizza, ready to be served in about 14 minutes.

The new line of PC® Black Label Frozen Pizzas includes three varieties:

Margherita - The new classic. Topped with a blend of cheeses and finished with cherry tomatoes.

- The new classic. Topped with a blend of cheeses and finished with cherry tomatoes. Diavola - Bring bold home with Ventricina salami, smoked provola cheese, red onion and spices.

- Bring bold home with Ventricina salami, smoked provola cheese, red onion and spices. Funghi - Umami overload. A mix of three mushrooms and black truffle, completed with a velvety sauce.

Canadians can shop for the new PC® Black Label Frozen Pizza in-stores or online today with PC® Express , available wherever PC® products are sold. Learn more at www.presidentschoice.ca/pizza.

About Loblaw Companies Limited:

Loblaw Companies Limited is Canada's food and pharmacy leader, as well as its largest retailer and private sector employer. With approximately two billion transactions each year in its unmatched network of nearly 2,500 stores and national e-commerce options, Loblaw brings food, pharmacy, beauty, apparel and financial services to customers through many of Canada's favourite and most-trusted brands: President's Choice®, No Name®, Loblaws®, Shoppers Drug Mart®, No Frills®, Real Canadian Superstore®, T&T®, Joe Fresh®, PC Express™ and PC Financial®. The company's loyalty program, PC Optimum™, has more than 18 million members and is one of Canada's largest, and most loved reward programs.

Loblaw's purpose is to help Canadians live life well. It makes good food affordable, health, beauty and wellness accessible, saving for the future possible, and essential style achievable.

