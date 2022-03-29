PBG BioPharma opens Pharmacy / CBD clinic and Corporate Office in Toronto

LEDUC, AB, March 29, 2022 /CNW/ - PBG BioPharma Inc. ("PBG" or the "Company"), a Phytochemical Biopharmaceutical Group Company, is pleased to announce the opening of Company's full-service retail pharmacy under the name of Atria Pharmacy.

The pharmacy is now preparing to move into its final phase of development to become a fully licenced cannabis medical centre.

This flagship health centre will serve as a launch pad for PBG Biopharma's east coast corporate facility and will soon be the home to a CBD medical clinic with licensed medical doctors, specializing in pain and other neurological illness. A team of medical doctors, licenced pharmacists and certified cannabis educators will build public and patient awareness on evidence-based medical cannabis along with consultations, treatments, and other pharmacy services.

Dr. Jacqueline Shan, Founder, CEO and President of PBG says of the opening, "Along with our ongoing research and clinical studies on related medical cannabis products in partnership with multiple leading Canadian universities, the opening of the PBG Pharmacy and CBD clinic consolidates our vision and commitment in leading, developing and providing evidence-based medical cannabis to address critical medical needs".

ABOUT PBG ATRIA PHARMACY

PBG Atria Pharmacy was established to provide the public with trusted scientific and cannabis education as well as reliable products backed by qualified pharmacists and healthcare professionals. Our established network of doctors and pharmacists are focused on a holistic approach to healthcare through a combination of modern and alternative medicine. Atria Pharmacy serves as a prescription and controlled drug dispensary pharmacy. In addition, it also lists and sells OTCs and natural health products including PBG's own GenBioChem® line of products, backed by its proprietary GenBioChem® Triple Fingerprinting Technology platform. The Pharmacy is located at 2187 Sheppard Avenue East in Toronto, Ontario.

ABOUT PBG BIOPHARMA INC.

PBG BioPharma is a vertically integrated biopharmaceutical company focusing on the research and development, testing and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals including science-based cannabis, psychedelic products and natural health products. Using its proprietary GenBioChem® Triple Fingerprinting Technology platform, the Company takes a pharmaceutical approach to its product development, testing and manufacturing process for premium quality, pharmaceutical grade ingredients and formulations. PBG has constructed a 25,000 square foot state-of-the-art, GMP standard biopharmaceutical production and lab facility, and amassed a large licence portfolio, including a Cannabis Standard Processing Licence with Sale Amendment Licence, Cannabis Analytical Licence, 3 Cannabis Research Licences, GMP NHP Site Licence, Controlled Drug and Substances Dealer's Licence, and ISO 10725 certification, which will allow the company to provide point-to-point business from clinical research to product development/testing and manufacturing. PBG is currently conducting research and therapeutic development in the areas of broad-spectrum anti-viral, neuropathic pain and some mental health disorders. PBG also has several product lines on the market, including the GenBioChem® line of natural health products, and various plant-based active pharmaceutical ingredients such as various cannabinoids and psilocybin.

For further information: Victoria Todhunter, [email protected]