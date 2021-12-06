PBG BioPharma Labs Receive ISO/IEC 17025 Accreditation

LEDUC, AB, Dec. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - PBG BioPharma Inc., (PBG), a Phytochemical Biopharmaceutical Group company, announced today that it has received ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation issued by the Canadian Association for Laboratory Accreditation (CALA) for the testing of cannabis and natural health products at its laboratories in Leduc, Alberta.

This licence confirms PBG labs demonstrates technical competence and validity in their testing, sampling and calibration results, certifying its quality at both a national and international level.

The accreditation scope covers cannabis testing as well as NHP product testing.

PBG's 25,000 square foot state-of-the-art biopharmaceutical facility houses multiple purpose-built manufacturing units and analytical/research laboratories, including a suite of GMP compliant and now ISO 17025 accredited laboratories for analytical testing, research and formulation development for natural health products, nutraceutical, hemp/cannabis and special herbal products, a Health Canada licensed GMP cannabis/hemp processing and manufacturing facility, and a separate GMP NHP manufacturing unit. Each functional unit occupies a dedicated space in the facility that is separate from other functional units. Together this facility serves as a one-stop-shop for companies looking to develop, test and manufacture high-quality science based natural health and/or hemp/cannabis products.

Utilizing its cornerstone GenBioChem® Triple Fingerprinting Technology, PBG strives to meet the highest scientific and quality standards in its scientific and manufacturing practice.

"Receiving our ISO 17025 accreditation for our labs is a significant step in substantiating our testing and research results for our customers and collaborators nationally and worldwide", said Dr. Jacqueline Shan, Founder, President and CEO of PBG BioPharma Inc.

ABOUT PBG

PBG BioPharma is a vertically integrated biopharmaceutical company focusing on the research and development, testing and manufacturing of nutraceuticals and biopharmaceuticals including science-based Cannabis products. Using its proprietary GenBioChem® Triple Fingerprinting Technology platform, the company takes a pharmaceutical approach to its product development, testing and manufacturing process. PBG BioPharma's products are vigorously tested and standardized by chemical, biological and genomic fingerprinting to ensure product consistency, traceability, purity and potency batch-to-batch and are in compliance with or exceed regulatory standards. PBG BioPharma is currently conducting research and development in the areas of immunotherapy, broad-spectrum anti-viral therapy, neuropathic pain and other neurological disorder management. PBG BioPharma's products, including GenBioChem® Immunity, GenBioChem® Memory, and the recently added GenBioChem® Qi are sold via multi-platform channels both nationally and internationally, including through its subsidiary retail pharmacy store, PBG Pharmacy.

