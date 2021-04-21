PBG BioPharma Inc. announces receipt of Cannabis Analytical Testing Licence and Cannabis Research Licences from Health Canada

LEDUC, AB, April 21, 2021 /CNW/ - PBG BioPharma Inc., a life science company committed to becoming a world leader in the development and manufacturing of evidence-based natural health products and medicinal cannabis products using its proprietary GenBioChem® Triple Fingerprinting Technology platform, announced today that the company has been issued its Cannabis Analytical Testing Licence from Health Canada. This licence follows the recent grant of three cannabis research licences by Health Canada for the research and analytical labs at the company's 25,000 sq ft GMP and ISO designed Leduc facility.

The award of these four licences is a critical step forward as the company prepares to move toward the full operation of the research, product development, testing and manufacturing of science-based cannabis products.

The Cannabis Analytical Testing Licence will allow PBG's team of in-house analysts, researchers and biochemists to test all forms of cannabis products including cannabis biomass, extracted ingredients, edibles and topically applied packaged products, allowing the implementation of pharmaceutical standards when creating its cannabis formulations. With this licence granted, PBG laboratories are now fully commissioned and open for business.

One of the granted research licences allows PBG's scientists to develop new therapeutic formulations including cannabis-based anti-viral products. The second research licence aims to develop innovative technology to identify genome-wide markers as genetic fingerprints for cannabis strain classification and identification purposes. The third research licence enables us to develop cannabis-based topical products, including CBD-based skin care (hand/facial/eye cream/lotion), and CBD&THC-based therapeutics (anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving cream and rubs).

Of this recent achievement, the company's President, Founder and CEO Dr. Jacqueline Shan said, "The issuance of our Cannabis Analytical Testing and three cannabis research licences brings us one step closer to realizing our vision of providing Canadians with the best in science-based cannabis products for health and wellness. With this, our highly experienced team of biochemists, research chemists, pharmacists, pharmacologists, and professional formulators will be able to dedicate themselves to researching and unlocking full potential of this largely unexplored herb."

About PBG BioPharma Inc.

PBG BioPharma is a vertically integrated biopharmaceutical company focusing on the research and development, testing and manufacturing of nutraceuticals and biopharmaceuticals including science-based Cannabis products. Using its proprietary GenBioChem® Triple Fingerprinting Technology platform, the company takes a pharmaceutical approach to its product development, testing and manufacturing process. PBG BioPharma's products are vigorously tested and standardized by chemical, biological and genomic fingerprinting to ensure product consistency, traceability, purity and potency batch-to-batch and are in compliance with or exceed regulatory standards. PBG BioPharma is currently conducting research and development in the areas of immunotherapy, broad-spectrum anti-viral therapy, neuropathic pain and other neurological disorder management. PBG BioPharma's products, including Allergy Rf®, GenBioChem® Immunity and GenBioChem® Memory, are sold via multi-platform channels both nationally and internationally, including through its subsidiary retail pharmacy store, PBG Pharmacy/Chi Health Pharmacy.

For further information: Victoria Todhunter, (Communications Manager), [email protected]