PBG BioPharma announces the Official Completion of their Manufacturing and Research Laboratories

LEDUC, AB, Sept. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - PBG BioPharma Inc., a life science company committed to becoming a world leader in the development and production of evidence-based natural health products and medicinal cannabis products using its proprietary GenBioChem™ fingerprinting technology platform, announced today the official completion of its 25,000 SQF research and manufacturing facility on September 8th, 2020. The one-of-a-kind facility houses three distinct operations under one roof— a GMP certified facility for natural health product development and manufacturing, a C1D2 manufacturing facility with license for cannabis processing, and a suite of world-class GMP and ISO 17025 accredited research and analytical laboratories with cannabis analytical and research license.

The manufacturing and research/analytical laboratories will be utilized as innovation and manufacturing centres performing proprietary extractions, isolations, formulations, research and testing of Canada-based medicinal herbs, as well as cannabis products for health and wellness. The manufactured products will include ingredient extracts and isolates and formulated finished products. The facility will also serve as a "one-stop-shop" for Canadian and international businesses looking to create innovative, reliable, consistent, and evidence-based nutraceutical and medicinal cannabis products.

"We are excited to announce the completion of our state-of-the-art facilities," said Dr. Jacqueline Shan, PBG Biopharma's President, Founder, CEO and Chief Science Officer. "These joint facilities will serve as innovation centres, furthering our research and development of scientifically verified NHP products and medicinal cannabis, and also provide a much-needed resource to businesses looking to manufacture and develop their own reliable NHP and medicinal cannabis products."

"I am truly proud of our incredible team that has achieved such a monumental task in a matter of 8 months, and during a pandemic no less. We couldn't have done this without the excellent execution of our entire PBG team and our wonderful team of architects, engineering and construction."

The completed facility has created 20 jobs for scientists, biomedical professionals, and highly qualified personnel, and is expected to lead to the creation of another 30 new jobs over the next three years.

PBG BioPharma is a vertically integrated biopharmaceutical company based in Alberta and Ontario. Using the proprietary GenBioChem™ Fingerprinting Technology platform, the company takes a pharmaceutical approach to their research and product development process. PBG BioPharma's products are vigorously tested and standardized by chemical, biological and genomic fingerprinting to ensure consistent purity, potency and targeted efficacy batch to batch and are in compliance with regulatory and industry standards. PGB BioPharma is currently conducting research and development and clinical testing in the area of broad-spectrum anti-viral therapy, neuropathic pain and Alzheimer's management. The company's NHP brands including Allergy Rf®, GenBioChem® Immunity and GenBioChem® Memory, are sold via multi-platform channels both nationally and internationally, including through wholly-owned Ontario based pharmacy store, Chi Health Pharmacy.

