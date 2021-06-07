PBG announces development of plant isolate PBG-007 as a potential Broad Spectrum Anti-viral, Anti- COVID-19 product

LEDUC, AB, June 7, 2021 /CNW/ - PBG BioPharma Inc., a life science company committed to becoming a world leader in the development and manufacturing of evidence-based biopharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals and medicinal cannabis products using its proprietary GenBioChem® Triple Fingerprinting Technology platform, announced today its plans to develop a phytochemical based, broad-spectrum anti-viral plant isolate to combat viral infections including the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus (COVID-19)

As the COVID-19 pandemic shows little signs of slowing, growing concern is mounting over treatment options. Especially concerning are the appearance of variant strains and the uncertainty of their resistance to the vaccine. Now more than ever, the development of highly effective, broad-spectrum antiviral therapeutics in urgent need.

PBG is using its GenBioChem® platform to develop a proprietary, broad spectrum anti-viral plant isolate (PBG-007) directed at treating viral infections through modulating the cellular defense system. This project is supported in part by advisory services and research and development funding from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP). A part of this project, in collaboration Dr. Harissios Vliagoftis, MD., from the Division of Pulmonary Medicine, Faculty of Medicine and Dentistry, University of Alberta aims to describe the immunomodulatory properties of these compounds that may support their potential to treat viral infections. This project will further the development of PBG-007 as a potential broad-spectrum anti-viral, aid in scaling-up manufacturing, and finally allow the company to advance the product to commercial production.

Of the project, Dr. Harissios Vliagoftis said, "Understanding the immune effects of these compounds may allow PBG to develop antiviral compounds that could be used clinically".

"The launch of this project is reaffirming our continuous commitment to research and innovation in searching for much needed health products", said PBG's president and CEO, Dr. Jacqueline Shan.

About PBG BioPharma Inc.

PBG BioPharma is a vertically integrated biopharmaceutical company focusing on the research and development, testing and manufacturing of nutraceuticals and biopharmaceuticals including science-based Cannabis products. Using its proprietary GenBioChem® Triple Fingerprinting Technology platform, the company takes a pharmaceutical approach to its product development, testing and manufacturing process. PBG BioPharma's products are vigorously tested and standardized by chemical, biological and genomic fingerprinting to ensure product consistency, traceability, purity and potency batch-to-batch and are in compliance with or exceed regulatory standards. PBG BioPharma is currently conducting research and development in the areas of immunotherapy, broad-spectrum anti-viral therapy, neuropathic pain and other neurological disorder management. PBG BioPharma's products, including Allergy Rf®, GenBioChem® Immunity and GenBioChem® Memory, are sold via multi-platform channels both nationally and internationally, including through its subsidiary retail pharmacy store, PBG Pharmacy/Chi Health Pharmacy.

About University of Alberta Professor Harissios Vliagoftis, MD.

Clinician-scientist Dr. Harissios Vliagoftis is widely recognized for his research and clinical activity in immunology, asthma and allergy. He actively contributes his expertise as a member of several leading journals' editorial boards, grant reviewer and scientific advisor to lung health organizations, and a teacher and mentor for trainees at all levels of medical education. His research garners funding from major granting agencies and international industry partners.

Dr. Vliagoftis is a core member of the Health Canada's Scientific Advisory Committee on Respiratory and Allergy Therapies and of the Respiratory Health Strategic Clinical Network. He has served as director of the Department of Medicine's Division of Pulmonary Medicine and Zone chief for pulmonary medicine. He is a board director with the Canadian Society of Allergy and Clinical Immunology and member of the Core Committee of the Respiratory Health Strategic Clinical Network. He is also the former vice-chair of the Thoracic Network of Alberta & NWT, former member of the Board of the Lung Association of Alberta and NWT and former chair of the Canadian Allergy Asthma and Immunology Foundation Research Committee.

SOURCE PBG BioPharma Inc.