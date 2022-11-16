LONDON, ON, Nov. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Paystone, a leading financial technology (FinTech) company, today announced that it was ranked on the Enterprise Fast 15 list, an award category in the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ program, Canada's preeminent technology awards program. In addition, Paystone ranked on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now its 28th year.

Enterprise Fast 15 List

Paystone Achieves the Prestigious Deloitte 2022 Enterprise Fast 15™ Recognition & Ranked on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ (CNW Group/Paystone)

This leadership category recognizes the fastest-growing enterprise-level technology, media, and telecommunications companies via revenue-growth percentage over their last four years of operation. It is open to companies that recorded a minimum revenue of $10 million in 2018 and a minimum revenue of $25 million in 2021. Paystone achieved a 276% four-year revenue growth rate during that period.

Once a Canadian startup, Paystone has successfully scaled up to the enterprise realm. As Paystone continues to grow and evolve, this achievement solidifies the mission they're on to be the category leaders in Customer Driven Growth.

"We are very humbled by this recognition. What an honour to be named to the Enterprise Fast 15 category. The journey from startup to enterprise has been truly remarkable, but we're just getting started," says Tarique Al-Ansari, Founder & CEO of Paystone Inc.

Earlier this year, Paystone also received recognition from The Globe and Mail as one of Canada's Top Growing Companies, as well as being voted by its employees as a Great Place to Work via the Great Place to Work program.

North American Technology Fast 500

In addition to the Enterprise Fast 15 distinction, Paystone was selected as a Technology Fast 500 winner for 2022. This category ranks the 500 technology companies in North America that have the highest revenue-growth percentage over their last four years of operation.

"Growth is the most exciting thing a business can experience and our mission is to help businesses do just that. We've embarked on a dual growth strategy both organically and through M&A and we are committed to further scaling our business within North America and beyond," continues Tarique Al-Ansari, Founder & CEO of Paystone Inc.

About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ program

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada's preeminent technology awards program. Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the program recognizes business growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship in four distinct categories: Technology Fast 50 ranking, Enterprise Fast 15, Clean Technology, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also recognizes companies within the North American Technology Fast 500 ranking, identifying thriving technology companies in the United States and Canada. For further information, visit www.fast50.ca.

About the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 28th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2018 to 2021.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Paystone

Paystone is a leading North American payment and software company redefining the way merchants engage their customers and grow their businesses. The company's suite of automated payment processing, customer loyalty programs, gift card solutions, and reputation marketing software is used by brands such as Irving Oil, The Source, Global Pet Foods, Kernels Popcorn, and many of the MTY Food Group's restaurant brands. Paystone's solutions are used at over 35,000 locations across Canada and the United States which collectively process over 10 billion dollars a year in bankcard volume. The fintech company employs over 200 employees and serves as the technology partner of choice for hundreds of partners across North America.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

SOURCE Paystone

For further information: Media Contact: Mo Daouk, (519) 871-2558, [email protected]