Payroll is Ready to Help Alberta Government Reduce Red Tape

TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2019 /CNW/ - The Canadian Payroll Association applauds the Government of Alberta for commitments made in the province's 2019 Budget that will focus on reducing red tape, supporting job creation, and eliminating unnecessary costs on businesses.

As the profession responsible for ensuring $34 billion in personal income tax and workers compensation premiums are accurately remitted to the Alberta government, Payroll is ready to help the government achieve these critical and forward-looking goals. Reducing the administrative burden on payroll has the potential to save Albertan employers millions of dollars annually.

"Advocating to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of payroll-related legislation and administration for employers, government, and Albertans is mission-critical for the Canadian Payroll Association," says Peter Tzanetakis, President of the Canadian Payroll Association. "I commend Travis Toews, President of Treasury Board and Minister of Finance, and Associate Minister of Red Tape Reduction, Grant Hunter, for the common sense approach outlined in the budget."

The Canadian Payroll Association looks forward to working with the government to inform and implement the payroll-related initiatives announced today. This is just the start. By collaborating with the Alberta government, payroll service and technology providers, and other stakeholders, Payroll can help businesses save money and realize efficiencies.

Canada's 1.5 million employers rely on payroll practitioners to ensure the timely and accurate annual payment of $970 billion in wages and taxable benefits, and $324 billion in statutory remittances while complying with more than 200 federal and provincial regulatory requirements. As the authoritative source of Canadian payroll compliance knowledge, the Canadian Payroll Association promotes payroll compliance through advocacy and education. For more information on the Canadian Payroll Association, please visit payroll.ca.

