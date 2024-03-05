PayPal launches its most advanced solution for small businesses in Canada

PayPal Complete Payments is an all-in-one global payments solution that allows small businesses to accept PayPal, Apple Pay®, G oogle Pay ™ ️, cr edit and debit cards, and alternative payment methods with a single integration to help drive conversion and repeat buyers.

™ From world-class seller, fraud , and chargeback protection, small businesses can take advantage of this new solution to grow their business.

TORONTO, March 5, 2024 /CNW/ - PayPal Complete Payments launches today for small and-mid-sized enterprises in Canada, UK, and over 20 European markets. The solution enables small businesses in Canada to accept a range of payments including PayPal, Apple Pay®1, Google Pay™️2, credit and debit cards, and more than 20 alternative payment methods from around the world.

Small businesses face a myriad of challenges from finding new customers to driving sales. Giving shoppers more choice in how they can pay can help turn prospects into customers and grow sales. According to a Payments Canada report, more than half (53 per cent) of Canadians have left a store or abandoned an online purchase if the checkout was not convenient3.

"We've been a PayPal customer for many years now," shared Roxanne Pettipas, Founder and CEO of Buddy Belts. "Last November, we launched our online store, and we use PayPal Complete Payments to sell in Canada and internationally. The ability to accept multiple payment methods has led to increased revenue. We can now accept a broad range of payments with one single integration which has saved us time and money, and reduced complexity. We're huge fans of the reporting as we can easily access transaction data and analytics, which helps us understand our business a bit better and saves precious time when it comes to tax filing time."

"At PayPal, we are on a mission to revolutionize commerce, globally. Helping small businesses take advantage of global e-commerce is a key pillar," said Nitin Prabhu, Vice President, Small Business and Financial Services, PayPal. "Experience and data have proven that a seamless checkout, more choice in payment types, and adding package tracking information boosts sales. Responding to demand from our customers, we are delighted to unveil our latest cutting-edge solution tailored for small and mid-sized enterprises. Packed with features that help drive simplicity and growth, our offering is set to empower small businesses across Canada."

The US is a major market for many Canadian small businesses. To promote cross-border trade more easily through this solution, eligible Canadian small businesses can now hold and withdraw money into their bank accounts in US dollar and more than 20 other currencies.

Businesses can sync order and tracking information with a new feature — Package Tracking4. For businesses, sharing tracking data with PayPal means fewer customer disputes, and a streamlined resolution process that eliminates manual responses, which can reduce costs. Transactions with tracking details often see 80 per cent lower "item not received"5 dispute claims.

PayPal has integrations with several ecommerce platforms – including Adobe Commerce, BigCommerce, and WooCommerce – which make it easier for their customers to quickly take advantage of this new solution6.

This new solution also enables eligible small businesses to allow their customers to securely store their payment methods in the PayPal vault for future purchases. This facilitates a seamless checkout experience for shoppers. It helps small businesses drive conversions, reduce card declines, and encourages repeat buyers.

To protect small businesses, PayPal Complete Payments offers industry-leading Fraud Protection, Chargeback Protection, Dispute Management and Seller Protection on eligible transactions.

This solution is available at market-leading rates for accepting credit cards and other payment methods online. Small businesses can now choose between flat-rate and flexible pricing which helps them get paid the full amount up-front and gives them a transparent view into processing costs.

You can learn more about PayPal Complete Payments here.

About PayPal

PayPal has been revolutionizing commerce globally for more than 25 years. Creating innovative experiences that make moving money, selling, and shopping simple, personalized, and secure, PayPal empowers consumers and businesses in approximately 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy. For more information, visit www.paypal.com, about.pypl.com/ and investor.pypl.com/.

_________________________________ 1 Apple and Apple Pay are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. 2 Google Pay™️ is a registered trademark of Google LLC. In addition, PayPal Online Card Payment Services Agreement and additional Apple Pay and Google Pay terms and conditions apply to use these new features. 3 Payments Pulse Survey: Consumer Edition, Payments Canada study 2018. 4 Package Tracking is only available across selected payment options only. Eligibility criteria here. 5 Source: PayPal internal data from January 1 - May 5, 2023, for 'Item Not Received' dispute criteria in North America (US). 6 Not all ecommerce partners listed have integrated all new features at this time.

