PayPal Giving Fund Canada crosses $200M milestone benefitting charities across Canada

TORONTO, March 21, 2025 /CNW/ -- PayPal Giving Fund Canada announced that it has surpassed the $200 million mark in donations to registered charities across Canada since its inception. This significant milestone highlights the power of online giving and its ability to drive positive social impact.

Launched in late 2018, PayPal Giving Fund Canada has leveraged popular online and social media platforms to make charitable giving more accessible and effortless. By partnering with platforms such as PayPal, Facebook, Instagram, GoFundMe, Twitch, Humble Bundle, and Deed, PayPal Giving Fund Canada has empowered millions of people to donate to causes that matter most to them. These partnerships have been instrumental in promoting charitable giving as part of everyday online experiences.

Top Causes Supported

Over the past five years, generous donors have supported a diverse array of causes through PayPal Giving Fund. Top causes supported include Health & Medicine, Religion & Spirituality, and Animal Welfare, followed by Housing, Homelessness & Hunger, and Human Services.

Health & Medicine charities received more than $60 million in donations in the past five years, likely driven by the pandemic, with over 30% of total funds raised each year benefiting health-related organizations. Animal Welfare, the third most supported cause after Religion & Spirituality, saw Canadians contribute over $15 million during this period reinforcing Canadians' ongoing commitment to animal protection and well-being.

"We are deeply grateful for the generosity of Canadians and the trust they have placed in PayPal Giving Fund Canada to support the causes they care about most," said Wen-Chih O'Connell, Executive Director and President, PayPal Giving Fund Canada. "Reaching this milestone demonstrates the power of technology to amplify support for charities and create broader social good. We remain committed to making charitable giving more efficient, accessible, and impactful for all."

Scaling Impact through Partnerships

PayPal Giving Fund began by offering individuals an easy way to donate to support charities, launching with two key partners: PayPal and Facebook. Since then, the number of partners has grown to seven, with more expected to join soon. By collaborating with PayPal Giving Fund, online platforms empower their users to fundraise and donate to support any eligible registered charity in Canada, providing a wide range of charitable options.

By integrating charitable giving directly into popular online platforms, PayPal Giving Fund Canada continues to simplify the donation process, making it more convenient for individuals to contribute to meaningful causes every day.

Benefits for Charities

By the end of 2024, more than 11,000 charities enrolled with PayPal Giving Fund Canada. Enrolled charities benefit from receiving monthly electronic payments and gaining access to donation information and shared donor data. This provides charities with opportunities to thank generous donors for their support and optimize future fundraising activity.

Safe and Secure Online Donations

PayPal Giving Fund doesn't charge fees for the work it does. It gifts 100% of funds it receives to benefitting charities. Funds delivered to charities are unrestricted, allowing them the flexibility to allocate funds towards projects they believe are most needed.

Trusted by millions worldwide, PayPal is known for its credibility as a secure payment platform. Donors can be rest assured that their contributions to PayPal Giving Fund are safely directed to eligible charities. Donation receipts are provided for all contributions, relieving charities of the administrative burden. Beyond its technology, PayPal also provides financial support to help fuel the growth of PayPal Giving Fund's mission.

About PayPal Giving Fund Canada

PayPal Giving Fund Canada is a registered charity with the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA# 812867752RR0001) that enables digital fundraising to benefit Canadian charities, and whose mission is to make giving part of everyday life. PayPal Giving Fund integrates giving into online platforms that millions of people use each day, including PayPal, Facebook, Instagram, GoFundMe, Twitch, Humble Bundle, and others. PayPal Giving Fund receives donations and makes grants to donors' recommended charities, without charging donors or charities for its services.

