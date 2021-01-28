PayMyTuition Eliminates Friction Within Student Payments in Canada With Launch of Interac Bulk e-Transfer Solution

- PayMyTuititon launches next-generation Interac bulk e-Transfer solution to revolutionize how universities and colleges make refund, bursary and financial aid payments

TORONTO and JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 28, 2021 /CNW/ -- PayMyTuition, a leading provider of technology-driven global payment processing solutions for tuition payments, announced today the launch of its Interac bulk e-Transfer solution to eliminate complexities within the student payment process for Canadian educational institutions. This innovative solution will allow both universities and their students the simplicity of requesting and receiving funds for bursaries, student aid and refunds with full payment data and transfer transparency in less than 24 hours.

When a domestic student requests a tuition refund, is awarded a bursary, or applies for financial aid, educational institutions undergo a large amount of paper pushing, data acquisition, and manual backend accounting updates and entries, all while incurring high processing fees to fulfill requests. Each process can last a tedious one to three weeks of processing to provide funds to the student.

"By way of our newly developed Interac bulk e-Transfer solution, we can now enable colleges and universities to settle payment requests simply and easily in a matter of minutes, removing the friction that exists within the space today," stated Lucas Laracy, Director of Sales at PayMyTuition. "This innovative solution creates new efficiencies for institutions and allows schools to have more control on their refund, bursary and student aid payments. Removing the manual reconciliation process for bursaries and student aid, along with eliminating the need for expensive, paper-based cheques for refunds, we are able to transform the reconciliation experience, alleviating a huge pain point for both institutions and their students."

PayMyTuition's Interac bulk e-Transfer solution integrates the entire domestic payment process into an all-in-one seamless solution through real-time APIs that are directly integrated into schools' student information and AP systems. This solution will reduce payment processing times, remove the manual and multi-journal accounting entries within AP systems, allowing settlement in minutes so students can get funds faster, safely, and securely, and save institutions money on overall processing fees.

This solution leverages PayMyTuition's deep knowledge and proven capabilities in fraud detection and prevention to help Canadian institutions manage their payments process with greater ease and confidence. When a refund, bursary or financial aid payment has been initialized, students are required to log directly into their student accounts to receive a one-time use passcode (OTP) to complete their Interac e-Transfer transaction. Once this is completed and the OTP has been used for the Interac e-Transfer, the passcode is no longer valid and the transfer is completed, sending the funds directly into student accounts for their individual access.

PayMyTuition's Interac bulk e-Transfer module integrates the entire domestic payment process into an all-in-one seamless solution through its real-time APIs. This solution has integration availability for most student information systems including Banner, Colleague, PeopleSoft, Workday and Jenzabar.

