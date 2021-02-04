Ms Logue joined Payments Canada in 2018 as the Director of Finance for the Modernization program, Payments Canada's multi-year initiative to enhance Canada's payments systems. In that role, Ms Logue provided financial management oversight and strategic guidance. She excelled in this role and quickly advanced to a more senior position with oversight of financial operations across the organization. Ms Logue has been a member of Payments Canada's Operations Leadership Team (OLT) since 2019, and the chair since 2020.

"I am pleased to formally announce Kristina as Payments Canada's CFO. This appointment is well-deserved," said Tracey Black, President and Chief Executive Officer of Payments Canada. "In her time at Payments Canada, Kristina has added tremendous value to our organization by leading financial operations and championing Payments Canada's values. Her deep knowledge of corporate finance and business planning will be instrumental in the completion of our payment system modernization program, and the ongoing validation and implementation of strategic initiatives that support Payments Canada's mandate."

About Payments Canada

Payments Canada is a public purpose organization that owns and operates Canada's payments systems, the Large Value Transfer System (LVTS) and the Automated Clearing and Settlement System (ACSS). Payments Canada is responsible for the physical infrastructure and the associated bylaws, rules, and standards that support these systems. It also has a duty to promote the efficiency, safety, and soundness of Canada's payments systems while taking into account the interests of end users. In 2020, Payments Canada's systems cleared and settled over $107 trillion - more than $420 billion every business day. Transactions that pass through these systems include debit card payments, pre-authorized debits, direct deposits, bill payments, wire payments and cheques initiated and received by Canadians and Canadian businesses. Payments Canada is working closely with the payments ecosystem to modernize Canada's payments systems to ensure Canada and Canadian businesses remain globally competitive. Payments Canada will launch a new high-value payment system, Lynx , in 2021 and a real-time payment system, the Real-Time Rail (RTR) , in 2022.

SOURCE Payments Canada

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact Victoria McMullen, Director, Communications, [email protected]