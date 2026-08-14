Paymath targets SaaS companies using aggregators for their embedded payments

MONTREAL, Aug. 14, 2026 /CNW/ -- Already working with NotaBene Legal and several other SaaS companies, Paymath is scaling a simple model: becoming the payments department behind its software partners.

Paymath helps SaaS companies embed and monetize payments without having to build payments expertise internally. The company supports technology and processor selection, integration, merchant onboarding, competitive and stable pricing, customer support and ongoing optimization. The goal is to help software companies create new value from payment volume while giving merchants a seamless experience inside the platform they already use.

Making Payments Part of the Software Experience

Embedding payments creates a more complete customer experience. Users can move from operations and billing to payment and reconciliation without leaving the software. For merchants, this can accelerate collections, improve accounts receivable management and simplify reconciliation between invoices, payments and deposits. For the SaaS company, it strengthens the platform, increases customer value and creates an opportunity to monetize payment volume.

The result is a more complete software ecosystem where operations, payments and reconciliation work together.

Technology is only part of the equation. Paymath also helps its partners provide competitive merchant pricing and dedicated human support for accounts, transactions and payment solutions.

When It May Be Time to Revisit Your Payments Model

For SaaS companies using Stripe, Adyen, Paysafe, Paypal or other major payment platforms, the question is often not whether the technology works, but whether the commercial model reflects the value of the payment volume flowing through the software. If a SaaS company is not monetizing payments, or its volume has grown without a more competitive commercial agreement, Paymath can help evaluate a structure better aligned with its scale.

The same applies to platforms with multiple payment integrations, inconsistent pricing or different merchant experiences. Paymath helps unify the strategy, improve the customer experience and better capture the value of payment volume across the platform.

The model creates value for everyone: the SaaS company gains a stronger platform and potential new revenue; its customers get a simpler experience; and merchants benefit from better collections, support and reconciliation.

A Model Already Used by Multiple SaaS Companies

Paymath is already deploying the model with several software platforms, including NotaBene Legal (www.notabenelegal.com), a leader in management software for legal professionals. In his testimonial, Jean-François Chabot, lawyer and founder of NotaBene Legal, highlighted Paymath's ability to understand his sector and support NotaBene's clients.

"PayMath quickly grasped the specific challenges of my sector and implemented an effective model to support our clients."

Mr. Chabot also emphasized Paymath's structured onboarding process and after-sales support as key elements of a seamless client experience.

Expanding the Model Across Canada

To accelerate adoption, Calvin White is joining Paymath as Director of Partnerships. He will work with software companies across Canada to identify opportunities to embed, optimize and monetize payments within their platforms.

For Paymath, the initiative marks a clear evolution: from providing payment solutions to becoming the embedded payments partner behind SaaS companies.

About Paymath

Paymath (www.paymath.com) is a payments technology and advisory company that helps businesses optimize processing costs and improve payment performance across in-store, online and virtual channels.

As an accredited partner of several payment providers, Paymath offers transparent pricing, unbiased recommendations and dedicated support throughout integration, optimization and long-term service.

SOURCE Paymath Inc.

For further information please contact: Patrick Ahad, [email protected]