MONTREAL, March 24, 2026 /CNW/ - Paymath is today announcing that Touchette Retail & Commercial ("TRC") have selected Paymath as their preferred payment provider to support payment needs across TRC's corporate stores, core banners, affiliates, and network members, which includes over 1,000 retailers.

Through this partnership, TRC members will gain access to industry-leading processing rates designed to deliver meaningful cost savings, along with full dedicated human support. Paymath works with over several payment providers globally, ensuring merchants have access to the most competitive rates and the best payment technologies available in the market.

Paymath will support merchants across the full payment lifecycle, including onboarding, integration, optimization, and ongoing service. Solutions include modern in-store payment terminals, POS integrations where required, online payment solutions and virtual payment capabilities, secure payment links, invoicing tools, and consumer financing options. Merchants will also be able to accept a full range of payment methods, including credit, debit, Apple Pay, Google Pay, BNPL solutions, and Interac e-Transfer.

"This partnership allows our network members to benefit from preferred rates, transparent pricing, and strong payment expertise," said Christopher Abell, General Manager of Touchette Retail & Commercial. "We are confident Paymath will help our banners and affiliates strengthen their operations while reducing payment costs."

"We are proud to be selected as a preferred partner by Touchette Retail & Commercial," said Bernard Prevost, Managing Director and Co-Founder of Paymath. "Our focus is simple: deliver measurable savings, modern payment technology, and hands-on support that merchants can rely on."

About Paymath

Paymath (www.paymath.com) is a payment technology and advisory company that helps businesses optimize payment processing costs and improve checkout performance across in-store, online, and virtual channels. As an accredited partner to several payment providers, Paymath delivers transparent pricing, unbiased recommendations, and dedicated support throughout onboarding, integration, and long-term optimization.

About Touchette Retail & Commercial

Touchette Retail & Commercial (www.grtouchette.com) is a division of Groupe Touchette serving Canadian consumers through a network of over 1,000 corporate stores, core banners, affiliates, and independent members. TRC supports its retail network with products, programs, and services designed to strengthen operations and enhance customer experience across the country.

For further information please contact:

Patrick Ahad

[email protected]

SOURCE Paymath Inc.