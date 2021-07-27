Payfare Receives Visa Ready Certification

TORONTO, July 27, 2021 /CNW/ -- Payfare Inc. (TSX: PAY), a leading fintech powering instant payout and digital banking solutions for contract workers, today announced that it has been granted a Visa Ready certification through the Visa Ready for Fintech Enablers program.

The Visa Ready Fintech Enablement Program provides partners like Payfare with access to Visa's growing partner network through top of funnel awareness, go-to-market support to uncover new markets and newly launched Visa products and solutions. Payfare already powers faster, digital payments for some of the world's largest on-demand platforms. With this certification, Payfare accelerates the expansion of its solution, furthering its mission to support financial health for the growing, global gig workforce.

"We are thrilled to join the ranks of the innovative fintechs who are certified by Visa," said Marco Margiotta, CEO and Founding Partner of Payfare. "We know gig workers want flexibility in how, and how fast, they are paid, and that demand is only increasing as the gig economy grows globally. With this certification, we will grow the number of gig workers eligible for faster and instant payouts, by bringing our solution to new partners and places."

Learn more about the Visa Ready program at https://partner.visa.com .

About Payfare (TSX:PAY)

Payfare is a global financial technology company powering digital banking and instant payment solutions for today's gig workforce. Payfare partners with leading platforms and marketplaces, such as Uber, Lyft and DoorDash, to provide financial security and inclusion for their workforce.

