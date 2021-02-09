TORONTO, Feb. 9, 2021 /CNW/ -- Payfare Inc. ("Payfare") today filed a preliminary prospectus with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada in connection with the proposed initial public offering of its common shares (the "Offering").

The Offering is expected to be made through a syndicate of underwriters led by Stifel GMP.

The preliminary prospectus contains important information relating to the Offering and remains subject to completion or amendment. The preliminary prospectus is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

There will not be any sale or any acceptance of an offer to buy the common shares until a receipt for the final prospectus has been issued. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved the contents of this press release. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Payfare in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

These securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities law and may not be offered or sold in the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption therefrom.

Payfare

Payfare is a global financial technology company powering digital banking and instant or near-instant payment solutions for today's gig workforce. Payfare partners with major gig platforms in the gig economy to drive financial inclusion and empowerment for next-generation gig workers.

