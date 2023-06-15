Payfare Announces Re-election of Directors

TORONTO, June 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Payfare Inc. ("Payfare" or the "Company") (TSX: PAY) announces that the nominees listed in the management information circular for the Company's 2023 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") were each re-elected as directors of Payfare.

Detailed results of the ballot voting for the election of directors held today on June 15, 2023, as well as the other matters voted on at the virtual Meeting are as follows:

Brief Description of Matter Voted Upon

1) In respect of the election of directors to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of Shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed: Outcome

of Vote For Withheld Marco Margiotta Approved 18,082,003 (99.22%) 142,103 (0.78%) Keith McKenzie Approved 17,991,405 (98.72%) 232,701 (1.28%) Paul Haber Approved 15,931,902 (87.42%) 2,292,204 (12.58%) Kelly Graziadei Approved 17,388,786 (95.42%) 835,320 (4.58%) Dmitry Shevelenko Approved 18,218,652 (99.97%) 5,454 (0.03%) Matthew Swann Approved 17,568,658 (96.40%) 655,448 (3.60%) Hugo Chan Approved 16,959,136 (93.06%) 1,264,970 (6.94%) 2) In respect of the re-appointment of KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants as auditors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of Shareholders and authorizing the directors to fix their remuneration. Approved 17,925,765 (94.42%) 1,059,040 (5.58%)

Outcome

of Vote For Against 3) In respect of the resolution to amend the Company's incentive compensation plan, ratify prior RSUs and common shares to non-employee directors and approval of unallocated options and restricted shared units under such plan. Approved 16,066,586 (88.16%) 2,157,520 (11.84%)



A report of voting results for each resolution presented at the Meeting prepared in accordance with National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations has been filed on www.sedar.com .

About Payfare

Payfare is a global financial technology company powering digital banking and instant payment solutions for today's gig workforce. Payfare partners with leading platforms and marketplaces, such as Uber, Lyft and DoorDash, to provide financial health for their workforce.

