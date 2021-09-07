Payfare Announces Grant Of Options And Restricted Share Units

TORONTO, Sept. 7, 2021 /CNW/ -- Payfare Inc. ("Payfare" or the "Company") (TSX:PAY) announces that it today granted an aggregate of 35,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") and 345,000 stock options ("Options") to certain officers and employees of the Company in accordance with the Company's incentive compensation plan.

All RSUs issued to officers and employees of the Company will fully vest on November 15, 2022.

The Options will be exercisable at an exercise price of $12.38 per Class A common share of the Company until November 15, 2025, subject to 20% of the Options vesting on each of November 15, 2021, May 15, 2022, August 15, 2022, November 15, 2022 and March 15, 2023.

About Payfare

Payfare is a global financial technology company powering digital banking and instant payment solutions for today's gig workforce. Payfare partners with leading platforms and marketplaces, such as Uber, Lyft and DoorDash, to provide financial health for their workforce.

