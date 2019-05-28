PayFacto becomes the official payment solutions provider for Tremblant's 24h

Giving more for children's causes

MONTREAL, May 28, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - After one year as a proud partner and participant in the event, PayFacto has gone one step further in support of children's causes by becoming the official provider of payment solutions to Tremblant's 24h for the next three years. In this capacity, PayFacto is making available all of its payment solutions to the event organization and, since registration opened for this year's edition, is covering the service charges for every transaction made on the donation platform. With this partnership, PayFacto is helping the 24h meet its objective, which is to ensure that every dollar raised is a dollar given to the cause, while offering generous donors an efficient and secure payment platform.

Moved by the cause after participating in the sporting challenge last year, and convinced that the engagement of participants and businesses can make a real difference in the lives of children and their families, the PayFacto team wanted to find another way to become even more involved in the cause. As a leader in payment solutions in North America, upper management thought it logical that PayFacto's expertise could be used to make a meaningful contribution to the organization of Tremblant's 24h.

The new partnership will allow Tremblant's 24h to save thousands of dollars each year, with the result that more proceeds can go to the event's three beneficiary foundations, which are Fondation Charles-Bruneau, the Ottawa Senators Foundation, and Fondation Tremblant.

Escouade PayFacto team is back this year

Pleased with the outcome of last year's edition, the Escouade PayFacto will be back again this year, a cheerful and highly visible squad that will roam the venue in search of on-the-spot donations. Like last year, the squad's members will be equipped with payment terminals. Donations will be accepted in cash and by credit or debit card, and transactions will be processed quickly and securely everywhere on the event site.

Lastly, along with its partnership and its Escouade, PayFacto will rally its employees to the 24h cause with teams made up of personnel, clients and partners, all ready, willing and able to take the skiing, walking and running challenge.

Quotes

"We took the plunge last year by participating in Tremblant's 24h, and this year we wanted to be more involved. Our expertise is in payments. To be able to offer free solutions, so that as many donations as possible go to children's causes, is a small gesture for us to make when we consider the immense courage shown every day by sick and underprivileged children."

– Denis Robert, Executive Vice-president, Corporate Affairs, PayFacto

"The magic of Tremblant's 24h is also wrought by the actions of our partners, who always have children's well-being in mind. This dynamic partnership with the PayFacto team is a winning solution that allows us to save thousands of dollars, which will go directly to our beneficiary foundations."

– Simon St-Arnaud, Executive Producer, Tremblant's 24h

About PayFacto

PayFacto is a leading payment solutions provider with offices in Canada, the United States and the Asia-Pacific region. Recognized for its expertise, agility and quality of execution, PayFacto meets the operational needs of large and small customers nationally and internationally by enabling them to achieve their business objectives in a more efficient and affordable way. With a wide range of services and proven payment solutions, PayFacto helps businesses and organizations gain control over their electronic transactions. For more information, visit payfacto.com.

SOURCE PayFacto

For further information: Lambert Gosselin, TACT Intelligence-conseil, Office: 514 667-0196, Mobile: 514 659-0603, lgosselin@tactconseil.ca

Related Links

https://payfacto.com/

