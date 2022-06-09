PAYCORE MINERALS INTERSECTS 11.53 G/T AuEq OVER 25 METERS FROM FAD MAIN ZONE

Drilling in the FAD Main Zone returned:

11.53 g/t AuEq* over 25m in hole GH21-04 comprised of 1.96 g/t Au, 92.61 g/t Ag, 1.26 % Pb, and 7.45 % Zn

And; 13.41 g/t AuEq* over 1.8m comprised of 3.2 g/t Au, 204 g/t Ag, 6.86% Pb, and 7.62 % Zn

The Company has also expanded the exploration team with the addition of Geologist, Gary Edmondo who will oversee and manage the FAD exploration project. Mr. Edmondo is a qualified person and has worked as a mineral exploration geologist since 1987 with a focus in Nevada. His experience ranges from early-stage exploration to development stage Companies. Gary has worked on several deposits and mineralized systems including epithermal, carlin, and skarn systems, at various projects including; Fire Creek, Goldfield, Pinson, while spending seven years in the Eureka District also working for Homestake Mining. Additionally, Mr. Edmondo worked for Staccato Gold and Timberline Resources in south Eureka, where he increased the mineral resources three-fold.

Paycore owns 100% interest in the high-grade, polymetallic, FAD project located in one of the most prolific gold belts in the world, the Eureka gold district of Nevada. The Company is aggressively drilling the high-grade, polymetallic FAD Main Zone which was previously owned by Barrick Gold.

Drill results from the FAD Main Zone are included in Table-1 below, highlighting the assays announced today in the bottom two rows. Table-2 below demonstrates the assay results from the near-surface oxide target. The near-surface target has only had one drill hole completed since Paycore acquired the property.

Figure-1 below is a cross-section demonstrating the relative location of drill holes for both the oxide and FAD Main Zone targets.

Table 1: Drill Highlights from the FAD Main Zone

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Core

Length (m) Estimated

True

Width (%) Au

Grade

(g/t) Ag

Grade

(g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) Cu (%) AuEq* (g/t) GH21-01 737.0 740.5 3.5 90 - 100 10.4 153.8 1.8 8.4 - 18.1 GH21-02 711.7 748.3 36.6 90 - 100 5.1 185.5 4.5 6.0 - 13 Including 725.4 733.0 7.6 90 - 100 9.7 242.0 7.1 9.6 - 21.6 GH21-03 673.9 688.2 14.3 90 – 100 2.3 50.9 0.7 3.7 - 5.3 PC22-02 39.6 67.7 28.0 90 – 100 1.0 25.7 1.0 4.3 0.09 4.5 And 86.7 110.6 23.9 90 – 100 2.3 23.8 0.4 4.1 0.09 5.3 GH21-05 687.3 697.4 10.1 90 – 100 6.0 267.0 4.9 15.9 0.2 21.1 GH21-04 683.4 708.4 25.0 90 - 100 1.96 92.61 1.26 7.45 - 11.53 And 720.24 722.07 1.8 90 - 100 3.2 204 6.86 7.62 - 13.41



*USD values used to calculate AuEq; Au $1500.00/oz, Ag $20.00/oz, Pb $2204.60/mt, Zn $2,755.75/mt, Cu $7,716.17/mt. Formula used: AuEq = Gold g/t + Silver g/t x 0.0133 + Zinc % x 0.571 + Lead % x .457 + Copper % x 1.6. Values may not add precisely due to rounding. Actual true widths are not known. Gold equivalent (AuEq) is used for illustrative purposes, to express the combined value of Au and Ag as a percentage of Au. AuEq is calculated using 75:1 silver to gold ratio

Table 2: Drill Highlights from the near-surface Oxide Target on the FAD Project

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Core

Length (m) Estimated

True Width

(%) Au

Grade

(g/t) Ag

Grade

(g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) Cu (%) AuEq* (g/t) PC22-02 39.6 67.7 28.0 90 – 100 1.0 25.7 1.0 4.3 0.09 4.5 And 86.7 110.6 23.9 90 – 100 2.3 23.8 0.4 4.1 0.09 5.3

"The assay results from hole GH21-04 further confirm high-grade mineralization on the FAD Main Zone, which is proximal to the existing FAD Shaft. We will continue to drill the mineralized footprint while further testing the step-out potential as we have successfully done with the drill results announced to-date." stated Christina McCarthy, Paycore's President & C.E.O.

To date, all holes have intersected high-grade poly-metallic (Au, Ag, Pb, Zn) mineralization and demonstrate significant expansion potential. Hole GH21-04 was drilled in the core of the Main FAD Zone to confirm historic data and the high-grade nature of mineralization. The hole is proximal to the historic non-43-101 resource and intercepted 11.53 g/t AuEq* over 25m comprised of 1.96 g/t Au, 92.61 g/t Ag, 1.26 % Pb, and 7.45 % Zn. This hole also intercepted 13.41 g/t AuEq* over 1.8m comprised of 3.2 g/t Au, 204 g/t Ag, 6.86% Pb, and 7.62 % Zn.

The FAD deposit currently has a mineralized footprint of approximately 1.5 x 1.5 km and is open in multiple directions. Outside of the core deposit area, little to no exploration has been completed and there are multiple extensions which are largely untested. Additionally, near-surface oxide mineralization (shown in Table-2), was overlooked by previous operators. It has the potential for widespread mineralization proximal to the historic high-grade underground mine that last operated more than 100 years ago.

Paycore has completed drilling for eight holes to-date and announced assays for six holes. Assay results are pending for the remaining two holes and will be announced upon receipt. The Company has completed the phase-one drill program consisting of approximately 3,900 metres of drilling. The phase-two program has already commenced and will be ongoing.

About Paycore

Paycore is a corporation incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) and, through its subsidiaries, holds a 100% interest in the FAD Property that is located in the heart of the Eureka-Battle Mountain trend in Nevada, USA. The FAD Property is host to the high-grade poly-metallic FAD deposit that was partially delineated with surface and underground drilling in the 1940s and 1950s. The FAD Property is located less than 3 miles from Eureka, Nevada and has established infrastructure, including a shaft, roads and old buildings. FAD was previously owned by Barrick Gold. Barrick acquired the FAD Property when the Company acquired Homestake Mining in 2001.

Overseen by an experienced board and management team that includes Jim Gowans (Non-executive Chairman), Christina McCarthy (President & C.E.O), Steve Filipovic (C.F.O. and Corporate Secretary) and John Begeman (Director), the Company is focused on advancing the delineation of mineral deposits on the FAD Project (which is situated immediately to the south of, and along strike from, I-80 Gold Corp's Ruby Hill Mine).

Quality Assurance (QA) / Quality Control (QC) Procedures

All samples were submitted to either ALS Minerals (ALS) of Sparks, NV, which is an ISO 9001 and 17025 certified and accredited laboratory, which is independent of the Company. Samples submitted through ALS are run through standard prep methods and analysed using Au-AA23 (Au; 30g fire assay) and ME-MS61 (48 element suite; 0.25g 4-acid/ICP-AES and ICP-MS) for ALS. ALS also undertakes their own internal coarse and pulp duplicate analysis to ensure proper sample preparation and equipment calibration. Paycore's QA/QC program includes regular insertion of CRM standards, duplicates, and blanks into the sample stream with a stringent review of all results.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical data contained in this news release pertaining to the FAD Property was reviewed and approved by Gary Edmondo, CPG, who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of NI 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Gary is a certified professional geologist through the AIPG (#11089)

Cautionary Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends" "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements concerning (i) the proposed business objectives of the Company, (ii) the impact, and anticipated results, of ongoing drill program and results on the Company, (iii) the possible economics of the FAD Property, and the Company's understanding of the FAD Property, (iv) the development potential and timetable of the FAD Property, (v) the estimation of potential mineral resources, and (vi) the timing and amount of estimated future exploration on the FAD Property. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and the actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including expectations and assumptions concerning the Company and the FAD Property. Specifically, factors that could cause the actual performance and results of the Company to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, without limitation, changes to commodity prices, metallurgical recovery, operating and capital costs, foreign exchange rates, ability to obtain required permits on a timely basis, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as such information, although considered reasonable by the management of the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statement. Except as expressly required by securities law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

For further information: Paycore Minerals Inc., Christina McCarthy, President, C.E.O, Director, Telephone: 416-712-6151, Email: [email protected], Website: www.paycoreinc.com