PayByPhone Expands to Regina, Saskatchewan

City & University of Regina Open Doors to Mobile Parking App

VANCOUVER, Oct. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - PayByPhone, a leading global provider of mobile parking payment solutions, today announced its launch in Regina, Saskatchewan.

The capital city of Saskatchewan is modernizing their approximately 1,300 parking spaces by introducing this new option for parking payment.

Of the 1,300 parking spaces in Regina, 97 percent are street parking with coin meters. With the launch of PayByPhone, users can now open the app, enter the location and length of parking, and pay. Users can extend their parking time from anywhere, avoiding the stress of returning to feed the meter or receiving a parking ticket.

Along with the launch in the city of Regina, PayByPhone is simultaneously launching at the University of Regina.

"Regina is a growing community and attracts many visitors to our city every year," said Mayor Michael Fougere. "Working with PayByPhone provides a convenient parking option for residents and visitors taking advantage of events, amenities and businesses in our downtown."

About PayByPhone

PayByPhone is one of the fastest growing mobile payment companies in the world, processing over 100 million transactions totaling more than $400 million USD in payments annually. Through the company's mobile web, smartphone and smartwatch applications, PayByPhone helps millions of consumers easily and securely pay for parking without the hassles of waiting in line, having to carry change or risking costly fines. A subsidiary of Volkswagen Financial Services AG, PayByPhone is leading the way in the creation of the mobile future.

