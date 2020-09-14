PayBright's New Campaign Highlights Commitment to Giving Canadians More Financial Flexibility

Developed by PayBright's agency, Round , along with their partners Rebel Media and Rachael Collier PR, 'Break Up the Cost' comes to life through a full-scale digital advertising, influencer, and public relations campaign. Under the line, Buy This, Pay Like This , the ads feature PayBright's retail partner products being split into pieces to communicate how PayBright works. The campaign runs across digital and social media channels nationally, starting on September 14, 2020.

"PayBright is an easy way for Canadians to buy what they need today, while paying over time to help manage their cash flow," said Mike Davidson, Founding Partner and Managing Director of Round. "The 'Break Up the Cost' campaign was developed in collaboration with PayBright's retail partners, and highlights the simplicity of the brand's promise of breaking up consumer costs into manageable pieces."

The campaign arrives as PayBright expands its leadership position in the Canadian market, with recent and expanded merchant partners including Sephora Canada, Samsung, Dynamite, and Wayfair. Merchants offering PayBright payment plans typically have seen +10%-25% increase in traffic, +30% growth in average order values, and +25% increase in conversions.

"Buy now pay later is increasingly popular amongst Canadians, who appreciate how PayBright's payment plans make their purchases more accessible through a seamless checkout experience," said Wayne Pommen, President and CEO of PayBright. Canadians are actively working to avoid paying higher interest rates or extra fees for credit cards and other payment methods. 'Break Up the Cost' options at low- to no-interest offers consumers increased financial flexibility, especially at a time when they may need it the most."

PayBright was the first integrated installment payment solution for e-commerce, in-app, and in-store sales in Canada, providing a unified omnichannel experience. Unlike other installment payment options, PayBright does not require consumers to sign up for a credit card and does not charge hidden fees, retroactive interest, or revolving interest charges. Consumers can learn more here.

About PayBright

PayBright is Canada's leading provider of installment payment plans for e-commerce and in-store purchases. Through partnerships with over 6,500 domestic and international retailers, PayBright allows Canadian consumers to buy now and pay later in a quick and easy experience. PayBright is fully integrated with leading retail partners including Sephora, Steve Madden, Dynamite, Garage, Wayfair, Samsung, and Endy. PayBright's installment plans range from four bi-weekly interest-free payments for smaller purchases, and up to 60 months for larger purchases. Headquartered in Toronto, PayBright has provided Canadians with over $2B in spending power since inception. Unlike other installment payment options, PayBright does not require consumers to sign up for a credit card and does not charge hidden fees, retroactive interest, or revolving interest charges. For more information, visit www.paybright.com.

About Round

ROUND is a creative and strategic partnership founded by two experienced agency leaders, Paul Riss, Creative Director and Mike Davidson, Managing Director. ROUND works with the top talent in the industry to solve business challenges through creative thinking. ROUND works primarily on a project basis with an agreed set of deliverables over a set period of time. Clients get (and only pay for) what they need. For more information, please visit WeAreRound.com. Follow ROUND on Instagram @round_advertising.

