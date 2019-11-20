PayBright named Canada's FinTech Company of the Year

Organized by the Digital Finance Institute, the Canadian FinTech & AI Awards recognize banks, credit unions, innovators, investors, advisory firms, technology companies, and thought leaders across Canada in financial services and related technology. International experts judged the Awards this year from leading organizations that included Credit Suisse, the World Bank, Rolls-Royce, NASA, Lloyd's Bank, Amazon, Standard Chartered Bank, Airbnb, Hulu, Google, Cineplex, and LG Electronics.

"The Digital Finance Institute's Awards recognize Canadian innovation and innovators in financial services and AI in Canada, and help promote Canada as a leading hub for technology innovation and research," said Ellis Odynn, Executive Director of the Digital Finance Institute.

This year's Awards Gala Ceremony was held on November 18, 2019, in Toronto and was attended by over 660 people in technology and financial services from across Canada.

"We were honoured to be chosen from among such a large and impressive group of nominated companies," said Wayne Pommen, President and CEO of PayBright. "This award is a reflection of the hard work of the PayBright team over the past few years. We are grateful to our customers and over 5,000 retailer partners who have trusted and supported us, and we thank the judges and the Digital Finance Institute for this recognition."

The ICICI Bank FinTech Company of the Year Award is for an established fintech company in Canada that has been providing financial products or services for over four years and is actively engaged in innovation. Success is measured by a number of factors, including partnerships with banks, providing services directly to consumers, significant growth or adoption, and name recognition or marketplace leadership.

About PayBright:

PayBright is a Canadian consumer payments platform focused on instant point-of-sale installment payment plans for both e-commerce and in-store transactions. PayBright has partnered with over 5,000 domestic and international merchants, allowing them to offer installment payment plans to their Canadian consumers in a quick and easy experience. PayBright was the first integrated installment payment solution for e-commerce sales in Canada, and is partnered with leading retailers including Wayfair, Samsung, eBay, Casper, Lenovo, The Source, Endy, Sleep Country, and Steve Madden. Headquartered in Toronto, PayBright has approved over $1.25 billion in purchasing power for consumers. For more information visit www.paybright.com.

SOURCE PayBright

For further information: Media Contacts: PayBright, Rachel Delaney, rachel@paybright.com