Pay station update project - Stationnement de Montréal begins on-street installations

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 11, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The management team of Société en commandite Stationnement de Montréal (the "Société") is launching the installation phase of its pay station update project and they will soon be in service.

"As was publicly announced on June 5, Société en commandite Stationnement de Montréal has teamed up with J.J. MacKay Canada (MacKay Meters) to carry out the update to its pay stations. The project will be completed in phases between now and December 2019, as we will be updating and restoring existing stations, replacing the management servers for the software platform and installing all-new pay stations," said Charles Auger, General Manager of Stationnement de Montréal.

Within the next few days, the Société will be making an official announcement that will outline the project's details and characteristics. Media representatives will be invited to attend.

Created in 1995, Société en commandite Stationnement de Montréal was originally founded to ensure the optimal management of municipal paid on-street and off-street parking. The Société was quickly recognized for its innovation, its advantageous use of cutting-edge technologies and the harmonious integration of its installations into the urban landscape.

