PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie™ Wins the Golden Screen Award, Presented by the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television

TORONTO, May 31, 2024 /CNW/ - Spin Master's powerhouse franchise PAW Patrol brings home its second Golden Screen Award for Feature Film, this time for its latest theatrical PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie. Presented by the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television, the Golden Screen Award recognizes the Canadian film that grossed the highest in domestic box office over the period of January 1, 2022 to February 24, 2023. Produced by Spin Master Entertainment, in association with Nickelodeon Movies and distributed by Elevation Pictures in Canada (Paramount Pictures in rest of world), PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie grossed over $7.7 million CAD in Canadian box office sales, surpassing $200 million globally.

Celebrating a momentous ten-year anniversary in 2023, universal love for the pups remains strong with the second feature film opening as the #1 movie in 32 markets including Canada and the US. The film broke records becoming the largest opening for a Canadian film at the North American box office in the past ten years.

"For over a decade, preschoolers around the world have grown up with PAW Patrol, thanks to an exceptional team of Canadian producers, animators and talent who have created these captivating stories for screens both big and small," said Jennifer Dodge, Spin Master's President of Entertainment. "Thank you to the Academy for this recognition and to all of the kids and families that flocked to theatres ready to cheer on our pups."

PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie was directed by Canadian animation veteran Cal Brunker; written by Brunker and his writing partner Bob Barlen, animated by Montreal based Mikros Studio and brought to life with Canadian voice actors from the original series.

PAW Patrol continues to be on a roll with a third film greenlit for theatrical release in 2026. In addition to receiving The Golden Screen Award, Spin Master's PAW Patrol series won Best Pre-School Program or Series, Best Writing (Animation), Best Sound (Animation), and Best Performance (Animation).

