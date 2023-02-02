PAW Patrol® Spin-Off Series "Rubble & Crew"® Debuts on Treehouse and STACKTV

Preschoolers Can Dig Into The Spin Master Entertainment Series Beginning February 4, 2023

on Corus' Networks

TORONTO, Feb. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Spin Master (TSX: TOY) (www.spinmaster.com) and Corus Entertainment announced today the premiere of Rubble & Crew on Corus' top kids network Treehouse and STACKTV beginning Saturday, February 4 at 9:15 a.m. (ET/PT). Produced by Spin Master Entertainment, the highly anticipated spin-off series from preschool franchise PAW Patrol follows the adventures of fan-favorite English bulldog Rubble and his construction crew family.

Produced by Spin Master Entertainment, the highly anticipated spin-off series from preschool franchise PAW Patrol follows the adventures of fan-favorite English bulldog Rubble and his construction crew family. (CNW Group/Spin Master)

"As a proud member of the PAW Patrol, Rubble has stolen the hearts of preschoolers around the world with his loyal, optimistic nature and penchant for treats," said Jennifer Dodge, Spin Master's President of Entertainment and Executive Producer. "Our new series expands Rubble's world with storytelling that digs into amazing construction projects and the importance of family, combined with high-stakes action, fun adventures and messy demolition that preschoolers will love."

Set in the community of Builder Cove, a neighboring town to PAW Patrol's Adventure Bay, Rubble & Crew centers on Rubble, the funny and optimistic leader of the construction crew. In the small, quickly growing town, lots of things are still needed for the community to come together, including a bigger airport, train station, bridges, tunnels, schools, fire stations, parks and more. Rubble and his construction pup family--his pup cousins Mix, Wheeler, Charger, Motor, along with Grandpa Gravel and Auntie Crane--must work together to tackle and build all the projects the town needs.

"For the last decade, PAW Patrol has won over the hearts of families everywhere and established itself as a beloved pre-school favourite," said Jennifer Abrams, SVP Networks and Programming, Corus Entertainment. "As we warmly welcome Rubble & Crew to Treehouse, we look forward to continuing to showcase the best in Canadian animation for our viewers."

Rubble & Crew is comprised of an all-Canadian voice cast for Rubble and his family of six pups that includes Luxton Handspiker ("Slumberland", "Handmaid's Tale"), Sabrina Jalees ("Search Party"), Martin Roach ("The Shape of Water"), Shawdeh Kapadia ("Odd Squad"), Liam McKenna ("Maleficent"), Alberta Bolan, and Alessandro Pugiotto. The series is animated by Toronto-based Jam Filled Entertainment.

Rubble & Crew is executive produced by Jennifer Dodge, Ronnen Harary, Laura Clunie, Toni Stevens and Bradley Zweig, and is directed by Dianna Basso and supervising director Joey So. Rubble & Crew was developed by Bradley Zweig based on the original PAW Patrol television series created by Keith Chapman.

This year marks PAW Patrol's 10th anniversary, and the pups are heading back to the big screen on October 13th, 2023, with the theatrical movie sequel, PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie™, from Spin Master Entertainment, Nickelodeon Movies and Paramount Pictures and distributed by Elevation Pictures in Canada.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. (TSX: TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company, creating exceptional play experiences through its three creative centres: Toys, Entertainment and Digital Games. With distribution in over 100 countries, Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands PAW Patrol®, Bakugan®, Kinetic Sand®, Air Hogs®, Hatchimals®, Rubik's Cube® and GUND®, and is the global toy licensee for other popular properties. Spin Master Entertainment creates and produces compelling multiplatform content, through its in-house studio and partnerships with outside creators, including the preschool franchise PAW Patrol and numerous other original shows, short-form series and feature films. The Company has an established presence in digital games, anchored by the Toca Boca® and Sago Mini® brands, offering open-ended and creative game and educational play in digital environments. Through Spin Master Ventures, the Company makes minority investments globally in emerging companies and start-ups. With over 30 offices in close to 20 countries, Spin Master employs more than 2,000 team members globally. For more information visit spinmaster.com or follow-on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @spinmaster.

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, digital and streaming services, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class amination studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, leading 2D animation software supplier Toon Boom and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, Magnolia Network Canada, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca , Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with streaming platforms STACKTV, TELETOON+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. Corus is the domestic advertising representative and an original content partner for Paramount Global's Pluto TV, the world's leading free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service. For more information visit www.corusent.com .

About STACKTV

STACKTV is Corus Entertainment's premium multi-channel television streaming service that offers thousands of hours of exclusive hit content from 16 of Canada's top TV networks, all on one platform. All series, movies and specials that air on Global Television, Food Network Canada, HGTV Canada, W Network, The HISTORY® Channel, Adult Swim, Slice, Showcase, National Geographic, Lifetime, TELETOON, Treehouse, YTV, Disney Channel, Disney XD and Disney Junior are available to stream on STACKTV live and on demand with new content added daily. STACKTV is available via Amazon Prime Video Channels, FuboTV, Rogers Ignite TV and Ignite Streaming. For more information, visit stacktv.ca.

SOURCE Spin Master

For further information: Media Contacts: Tammy Smitham, Spin Master, VP Communications, [email protected]; Brittany Bell, Corus Entertainment, (416) 479-3384,[email protected]; Vanessa Obeng, Corus Entertainment, (416) 479-6082, [email protected]