Pavages Maska Inc. to pay $100,000 for bid-rigging in the Granby region

GATINEAU, QC, May 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Pavages Maska Inc. has been ordered to pay $100,000 for arranging with competitors to rig bids for paving contracts awarded by the ministère des Transports du Québec in the Granby region of Québec between 2008 and 2009.

The payment is part of a settlement between the Public Prosecution Service of Canada and Pavages Maska filed in the Superior Court of Québec. The settlement concludes the Competition Bureau's investigation into the company's role in this bid-rigging scheme.

The settlement takes into account the fact that:

Pavages Maska has implemented a corporate compliance program and appropriate control procedures to ensure its effectiveness, and that;

the individual involved in the scheme had a limited role and no longer works for the company.

This is the second settlement reached with a road construction company in connection with this scheme. The investigation has also resulted in criminal charges being laid against two individuals, including a former Pavages Maska executive, for bid-rigging on public contracts in the Granby region.

Pavages Maska will make its $100,000 payment to the Receiver General for Canada within the next 30 days.

"The settlement reached with Pavages Maska is a reminder that we will continue to vigorously pursue all those who make illegal arrangements instead of competing with each other. Cracking down on bid-rigging is a top priority for the Bureau."

Matthew Boswell,

Commissioner of Competition

Bid-rigging is illegal under the Competition Act . This anti-competitive practice eliminates competition between suppliers, and raises the price of public contracts.





. This anti-competitive practice eliminates competition between suppliers, and raises the price of public contracts. When the Competition Bureau finds evidence of a criminal offence, it refers the matter to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada , which has independent authority on all decisions related to the prosecution of a case.





, which has independent authority on all decisions related to the prosecution of a case. Those who believe they are involved in an illegal agreement with their competitors can come forward to seek immunity or leniency in return for their cooperation with the Bureau's investigation through its Immunity and Leniency Programs.





The Bureau also has a Whistleblowing Initiative for those who believe they can provide information about a potential violation of the Competition Act . The Bureau will keep the identity of the whistleblower confidential.





. The Bureau will keep the identity of the whistleblower confidential. The Bureau strongly encourages anyone who suspects a company or individual of being involved in illegal agreements, such as bid-rigging, price-fixing, market allocation or supply restriction, to report it using its online form.

The Competition Bureau is an independent law enforcement agency that protects and promotes competition for the benefit of Canadian consumers and businesses. Competition drives lower prices and innovation while fueling economic growth.

