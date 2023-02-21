Science-backed skincare leader committed to consumer education and empowerment brings its award-winning lineup to Sephora Canada March 1

TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Paula's Choice, one of the industry's most-trusted and effective skincare brands, is expanding their partnership with global beauty retailer Sephora, launching in-stores and online in Sephora Canada.

The brand is an innovative leader in the beauty space known for their relentless consumer advocacy, transparency and efficacy, and expertise in Direct-to-Consumer business, where they have already built a successful online presence in Canada.

The partnership with Sephora Canada will launch on February 28 with an exclusive digital-first app preview. Starting March 1, six best-selling products will be available with full retail distribution in 100 stores nationwide and online. Of note, the brand's iconic global best-selling 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant, the award-winning Clinical 1% Retinol Treatment and the viral favourite C15 Super Booster will now be available to Sephora Canada's devoted beauty community.

"For 28 years, we have been empowering our customers with more than just proven products—we've given them the exact research and truth they need to take the best care of their skin. We have had a long-standing, deep connection with our Canadian community with a healthy DTC business in Canada," says Erika Kussmann, Paula's Choice CEO. "Sephora Canada is the perfect partner to help expand and solidify our brand presence in the market, following our incredible launch with Sephora US. Our Canadian customers have been asking to shop Paula's Choice in person for years and we are thrilled to bring that to life with a hyper-local connection and a truly unmatched omnichannel experience."

"Our customers have been asking for Paula's Choice in Canada for a long time," says Jane Nugent, SVP, Merchandising, Sephora Canada. "The brand is a perfect addition to our leading line-up of skincare, with innovative and results driven formulas and, we've made it easier and more convenient than ever to shop Paula's Choice best-selling products either online or at any of our stores across the country."

The product assortment includes:

2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant, $47

2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant Travel Size, $17

C15 Super Booster 15% Vitamin C Treatment, $75

Clinical 1% Retinol Treatment, $85

Clinical Niacinamide 20% Treatment, $72

C5 Super Boost Eye Cream, $53

At the core of Paula's Choice is the belief that beauty begins with truth. They only give consumers the facts along with safe, effective formulas that deliver real results. Their products are backed by cited scientific research and only contain what science proves are the best ingredients available. They empower consumers through their robust choices that address all skin care needs, all ages and all skin types—because they believe keeping skin healthy shouldn't be a mystery. The brand's Sephora Canada expansion signifies a growing consumer appetite for safe and highly effective skin care. Paula's Choice is committed to reducing their impact to the climate crisis through materials, with a goal of net zero emissions by 2030.

About Paula's Choice

Paula's Choice was founded in 1995 by internationally renowned beauty and skin care expert, Paula Begoun. Her commitment to customer advocacy and education is embedded in the brand's DNA and is central to their Smart, Safe Beauty philosophy. Their state-of-the-art formulations are non-irritating, fragrance-free, never tested on animals and work exactly as claimed.

About Sephora Americas:

Since its debut in North America more than 20 years ago, Sephora has been a leader in prestige omni-retail with the mission of creating an inviting beauty shopping experience and inspiring fearlessness in our community. With the goal of delivering unbiased shopping support and a personalized experience, Sephora invites clients to discover thousands of products from more than 340 carefully curated brands, explore online and through our mobile app, enjoy services at the Beauty Studio and engage with expertly trained beauty advisors in over 500 stores across the Americas, including 100 stores across Canada. Clients can access the free-to-join Beauty Insider program and digital community, which together enhance the experience of Sephora's passionate clients. Sephora has been an industry-leading champion of diversity, inclusivity, and empowerment, guided by our longstanding company values. In 2019, Sephora announced a new tagline and manifesto, "We Belong to Something Beautiful," to reinforce its dedication to fostering belonging amongst all clients and employees and to publicly strive for a more inclusive vision for retail in the Americas. Sephora continues to give back to our communities and advance inclusion in our industry through its social impact and equity programming, called the Sephora D&I Heart Journey. For more information, visit: https://www.sephora.ca/about-us and @SephoraCanada on social media.

