Paul Cowley Joins Curatio as Vice President of Data Insights and Partner Solutions

VANCOUVER, BC, June 19, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Curatio, a fast-growing digital health company addressing the massive problem of delivering patient support, engagement and education at scale, is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Cowley as Vice President of Data Insights and Partner Solutions.

With more than 25 years experience leveraging technology and data science to create unique adherence and patient engagement solutions, Paul will lead Curatio's data insights activities as the company expands to more than 85 countries. Paul's most recent role was the Senior Director of Patient Engagement Solutions at STI Technologies Ltd., a division of IQVIA, in addition to previous leadership roles at Sandoz and IMS Health.

"We are delighted to welcome Paul to the team and look forward to leveraging his industry expertise as we establish new partnerships with global life science organizations. With his successful track record in innovation, we know he'll make an immediate impact in helping our customers gain unique insights and competitive understandings of their patient populations.", says Lynda Brown-Ganzert, CEO of Curatio.

Curatio enables payers, providers, researchers, and life science organizations to drive long-tail engagement, retention, and education by leveraging the power of private social networks in a regulatory and privacy compliant way. Used in 85 countries, and available in 5 languages, Curatio has won numerous awards and recognition for its unique technical solution and its mission of No Patient Alone.

"Curatio is in a truly unique position to augment the life science sector's digital transformation by enabling comprehensive, personalized and evidence-based support throughout the patient's entire journey. I'm thrilled to join Curatio at this exciting juncture as the platform has a global scale, is flexible to support a variety of conditions along with their associated therapies, and there's an immense need in the market to digitally support patients in new and novel ways.", noted Cowley.

"We look forward to benefiting from Paul's experience, leadership, and solution-orientated mindset as we partner with healthcare organizations to holistically support patients managing complex conditions. We are confident Paul will assist us in advancing our ambitious strategy of creating the next generation patient support program and ensuring there is No Patient Alone.", says Jeff Wandzura, Chief Growth Officer of Curatio.

Founded in 2013 by Lynda Brown-Ganzert and Alireza Davoodi, the company licenses their platform to hospitals, insurers, research organizations, patient advocacy groups, non-profits, and pharmaceutical manufacturers around the world that are desperately in need of virtual healthcare solutions, especially during COVID-19. Used by some of the largest healthcare companies in the world, Curatio has won numerous awards and widespread industry recognition for the way it combines social support and disease management with AI, machine learning, and virtual patient monitoring.

For further information on partnership opportunities, please visit www.curatio.me or email [email protected]

SOURCE Curatio

For further information: Valerie Stachurski, [email protected], 416-520-9504

Related Links

https://www.curatio.me/

