Paul Brannen Joins Engage People as Chief Operating Officer

Brannen will lead Engage People's operations and further its 'points as currency' business model

TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Engage People, a leader in loyalty and redemption software today announced that Paul Brannen has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer. He has responsibility to re-engineer the company's systems, processes, procedures, and overall client experience to help Engage People deliver its long-term objectives. With over 20 years of experience in the technology industry, Paul has held various leadership roles for several global and North American companies. Most recently, Paul was the Chief Operating Officer of Samsung Canada where he was instrumental in driving year-over-year growth while revitalizing and rebuilding the brand's reputation to achieve its #1 Canadian market share position. Prior to Samsung, Paul held senior leadership roles at Compaq Canada, Rogers Communications, and IDC (International Data Corporation).

At Engage People, Paul will be responsible for helping to manage and take a lead in the continued growth of the organization. He brings a combination of extensive sales experience, operations improvement and global go-to-market expertise to his work, ensuring Engage People's customer success initiatives.

"I'm excited to join Engage People, and for the opportunity to play a role in the very exciting and dynamic world of fintech. Engage People is poised to redefine the world of loyalty and how it becomes an even greater driver for brand engagement and increase consumer loyalty," said Paul Brannen, Chief Operating Officer, Engage People.

Engage People is the global leader in enabling loyalty points as currency, helping top banks and retailers around the world execute loyalty programs that drive customer acquisition and retention. Brannen has developed deep experience in the technology space to drive scalable growth with many of the largest brands in North America. His experience is well-suited to help Engage People continue to grow and transform the loyalty space into one that is customer driven.

"Paul joins us with a wealth of operational and management experience, combined with a highly focused customer mindset and strategic strengths that will be a great value to Engage People as we maximize our growth," said Jonathan Silver CEO of Engage People. "He is joining a great organization at the perfect time to accelerate our vision. I am pleased to welcome Paul as part of the Engage People team."

Find out more about Engage People and its suite of award-winning technology offerings at www.engagepeople.com.

About Engage People

Engage People is the global leader in creating customer driven loyalty programs where points are the convertible digital currency of choice. Top banks and top retailers around the world rely on Engage People for its first-of-its-kind loyalty ecosystem, which allows consumers to convert loyalty points to currency, so they can redeem their points with any number of participating retail partners at any time. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada with offices and employees in Canada, Italy, and the United States, Engage People was recently ranked on Canada's Fastest Growing Companies list. For more information on the company, please visit: www.engagepeople.com.

SOURCE Engage People

For further information: Press Contact: Nick Relph, Phone Number: 416-775-9157, Email: nrelph@engagepeople.com

Related Links

www.engagepeople.com

