Pattern Energy Responds to Media Reports

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 13, 2019 /CNW/ -- Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ andTSX: PEGI) ("Pattern Energy" or the "Company") is today responding to a request from the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada to comment on recent media reports. Despite Pattern Energy's policy not to comment on market speculation or rumors, Pattern Energy is confirming that it has drawn interest from third parties and is responding to such inquiries as appropriate. No agreement or arrangement for any transaction has been reached with any such third parties. A transaction may or may not be agreed as a result of any such inquiries or discussions. Pattern Energy has a track record of regularly assessing various types of transactions that may be in the best interests of Pattern Energy and its shareholders, including joint venture arrangements, asset M&A, debt and equity capital transactions, and project debt refinancings.

Pattern Energy does not intend to make any further public announcements regarding any rumors or speculation unless it determines that disclosure is warranted or required, and in accordance with the requirements of applicable law.

About Pattern Energy

Pattern Energy Group Inc. (Pattern Energy) is an independent power company listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and Toronto Stock Exchange. Pattern Energy has a portfolio of 26 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity of approximately 4 GW in the United States, Canada and Japan that use proven, best-in-class technology. Pattern Energy's wind and solar power facilities generate stable long-term cash flows in attractive markets and provide a solid foundation for the continued growth of the business. For more information, visit www.patternenergy.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding interest in the Company expressed by third parties, track record of various types of transactions, and whether such transactions may occur. These forward-looking statements represent the Company's expectations or beliefs concerning future events, and it is possible that the results described in this press release will not be achieved. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the Company's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all such factors. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K and any quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The risk factors and other factors noted therein could cause actual events or the Company's actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

