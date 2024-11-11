Patriot Provides an Update on ESG Initiatives and Environmental Baseline Data Collection for Shaakichiuwaanaan Lithium Project

UL 2723 ECOLOGO ® Certification for Mineral Exploration Companies received by the Company, a comprehensive certification that features credible third-party auditing of environmental, social and economic practices.

Certification for Mineral Exploration Companies received by the Company, a comprehensive certification that features credible third-party auditing of environmental, social and economic practices. 2023 Sustainable Development Report published.

Extensive environmental baseline data collection field programs have been completed as planned to underpin our Environmental and Social Impact Assessment ("ESIA) for development of the CV5 Pegmatite, which remains on track for submission in the second half of 2025. The field survey work and outcomes remain consistent with the Company's expectations, with the focus now on final documentation and presentation of the ESIA targeted for the Sept Qtr of 2025.

Web-site update completed to include additional environmental, social and governance ("ESG") information.

Ken Brinsden, President, CEO, & Managing Director for the Company, states: "We are proud of achieving UL 2723 ECOLOGO® Certification for Mineral Exploration Companies. Patriot's Shaakichiuwaanaan Project is one of the most active exploration projects in Québec and the certification confirms the efforts Patriot undertakes to conduct our activities in a sustainable way for the benefit of our employees, communities, business partners and shareholders. Additionally, Patriot's progress on Sustainable Development is summarized in our 2023 Sustainable Development Report and our website content has been updated to provide more information and transparency to our stakeholders on our ESG performance."

Alix Drapack, Executive VP ESG for the Company, states: "Environmental baseline data collection began on the Shaakichiuwaanaan Project in 2022 and continued in 2023 and 2024 with assistance from our environmental consultants, WSP and Niigaan (a Cree enterprise). We were fortunate to be accompanied in the field by members of the Cree Nation of Chisasibi and benefited from their knowledge of the land. Following a challenging field season in 2023 due to wildfires, 2024 proved to be an ideal spring/summer/fall for collection of data and Patriot remains on track to submit our comprehensive ESIA in the second half of 2025."

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Patriot") (TSXV: PMET) (ASX: PMT) (OTCQX: PMETF) (FSE: R9GA) is pleased to announce an update on three key ESG initiatives and a summary of our 2024 environmental baseline data collection program at its 100%-owned Shaakichiuwaanaan Property (the "Property" or "Project") – formerly known as Corvette. The Shaakichiuwaanaan Property is located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, which is accessible year-round by all-season road and is proximal to key major regional infrastructure.

UL 2723 ECOLOGO® Certification for Mineral Exploration Companies

On September 30, 2024, Patriot received desktop audit certification under the UL 2723 ECOLOGO® Certification for Mineral Exploration Companies. The Company successfully completed the final stage of the certification process, which includes audit results, use of the UL ECOLOGO® mark, and registration in UL's SPOT sustainable product database.

UL ECOLOGO® Certification for Mineral Exploration Companies is the first comprehensive certification for mineral exploration companies and their service providers that features a credible third-party audit of environmental, social and economic practices. For more information about the UL ECOLOGO® Certification for Mineral Exploration Companies, please visit the Underwriters Laboratories of Canada website: https://canada.ul.com/ulcprograms/explore/

On November 17, 2023, Patriot submitted the Policies and Procedures Manual for the desktop audit process to Underwriters Laboratories of Canada ("UL"). The UL auditor reviewed the documentation submitted by the Company and granted the desktop audit certification on September 30, 2024. The next step is a field visit to the Shaakichiuwaanaan Site by the UL auditor early next year.

2023 Sustainable Development Report

Patriot is pleased to announce the publication of its inaugural annual Sustainable Development Report covering the activities of Patriot Battery Metals Inc. and all its subsidiaries, including Innova Lithium Inc., with a particular focus on its 100%-owned Shaakichiuwaanaan Project – formerly known as Corvette – located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec. The report, titled "The beginning of our journey", details the Company's sustainable development performance from January 1 to December 31, 2023. The report provides information about the Company's vision and the status of material topics and presents information about its approach to ESG.

Update on Environmental Baseline Data Collection

In November 2023, the Company submitted the Preliminary Information Statement to the Québec Government (Ministère de l'Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs or "MELCCFP") for its 100%-owned Shaakichiuwaanaan Project (the "Project") – formerly known as Corvette – located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec. In April 2024, the Company received its Guidelines from the MELCCFP which outline the scope and nature of the ESIA. The ESIA remains on schedule for completion in the second half of 2025.

Environmental baseline data collection began on the Shaakichiuwaanaan Project in 2022 and 2023 and continued throughout 2024 with assistance from WSP and Niigaan (a Cree enterprise). A number of field programs were conducted including water quality, hydrology, fisheries, soil quality, birds, bats, vegetation and wetlands. Archaeology and visual assessment work were also completed in the field.

Over the nearly 3-year period of field baseline and detailed data collection, the information has been and remains consistent with the Company's expectations at this stage of the projects assessment. With the environmental database at Shaakichiuwaanaan now well populated with field data, the focus moves to detailed documentation of the ESIA and its targeted presentation in the September quarter of 2025.

SURVEY WORK – Detail

Field study programs contributing to the upcoming ESIA include (but are not limited to); Water quality baseline studies included the establishment of 24 monitoring stations within the Project study area, which were sampled six times between 2022 and 2024. Sampling of sediment and benthic invertebrates was also undertaken in fall 2024.

The hydrology program included measurement of water flows and levels at the 11 hydrometric stations established at the lakes and streams within the study area. These hydrological stations have been visited three times per year since 2022, during spring freshet, low water and fall freshet.

Fishing activities were undertaken in the Project study area throughout the open water season of 2024. Efforts focused on habitat characterization, fish sampling, and water sampling for eDNA analysis to validate the presence of fish in water bodies where no fish were caught. During the inventories, particular attention was paid to the delineation of legal fish habitat in all permanent and intermittent water bodies and streams.

Soil quality testing included sampling and analysis of soil from boreholes within the planned Project footprint and sampling of an additional five trenches to allow for the development of soil mapping.

Bird surveys took place both remotely and in person throughout the study area. A number of acoustic recording stations were installed, and a comprehensive ornithological survey took place over a period of 15 days in the summer of 2024. Acoustic stations for recording bat calls were also installed within the study area and data was collected seasonally for analysis. A vegetation and wetlands survey took place in the summer of2024 to delineate wetlands and identify any potentially rare plants within the study area.

Zones with indigenous archaeological potential were defined through desktop studies and a flyover of the study area undertaken in 2024. An archaeological field survey is planned for 2025 to confirm the presence of any archaeological or cultural artifacts within these identified zones.

A landscape inventory was carried out in 2024 to document the current light conditions in and around the study area to define intrusive light, sky clarity and landscapes and confirm the presence of existing light in the area. Photographs of the landscape (day and night) were also taken at several stations to document existing conditions and to be able to simulate future conditions associated with the Project.

Six locations have been identified as noise monitoring stations. A noise monitoring station will be established in November for 24 hours at each of these locations to establish baseline noise levels surrounding the project study area. The locations were chosen in consultation with the Company's Cree partners as potentially sensitive receptors near the site and on the Trans-Taiga Road.

Update to Patriot's website

In order to provide transparency for our stakeholders and to clearly communicate and publish information on our ESG approach and performance, Patriot has updated its website to include additional information, available in both French and English.

Highlights include disclosure of our newly approved and adopted policies on Health & Safety, Environment, Community Relations and Local & Responsible Procurement. The website presents Patriot's Purpose, Vision and What We Stand For. We have included a Sustainability Page with sections on Health & Safety, Environment, Our People and Community & Socio-economic development. Finally, we added an Information Hub to provide our stakeholders with easy access to documents on our sustainability performance, charters, codes, policies, governance and other matters related to our activities. Links allow the user to view/download the documents.

Next Steps

The 2024 spring-summer-fall field work has seen the most expansive environmental baseline data collection at site to date. These site activities are expected to wrap up for the season in November, followed by sectorial reporting for all components to inform the project effects assessment. A small 2025 winter-spring field program is planned to complete the requirements outlined in the MELCCFP Guidelines.

The Company remains on schedule for submission of the ESIA for the Shaakichiuwaanaan Project in the second half of 2025.

Qualified/Competent Person

The technical information in this news release that relates to the Shaakichiuwaanaan Property is based on, and fairly represents, information compiled by Mr. Darren L. Smith, M.Sc., P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and member in good standing with the Ordre des Géologues du Québec (Geologist Permit number 01968), and with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (member number 87868). Mr. Smith has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

Mr. Smith is an Executive and Vice President of Exploration for Patriot Battery Metals Inc. and holds common shares and options in the Company.

Mr. Smith has sufficient experience, which is relevant to the style of mineralization, type of deposit under consideration, and to the activities being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as described by the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the JORC Code). Mr. Smith consents to the inclusion in this news release of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

About Patriot Battery Metals Inc.

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. is a hard-rock lithium exploration company focused on advancing its district-scale 100%-owned Shaakichiuwaanaan Property (formerly known as Corvette) located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, Canada, which is accessible year-round by all-season road and is proximal to regional powerline infrastructure. The Shaakichiuwaanaan Mineral Resource1, which includes the CV5 & CV13 spodumene pegmatites, totals 80.1 Mt at 1.44% Li 2 O Indicated, and 62.5 Mt at 1.31% Li 2 O Inferred, and ranks as the largest lithium pegmatite resource in the Americas, and the 8th largest lithium pegmatite resource in the world. Additionally, the Shaakichiuwaanaan Property hosts multiple other spodumene pegmatite clusters that remain to be drill tested, as well as significant areas of prospective trend that remain to be assessed.



1 Shaakichiuwaanaan (CV5 & CV13) Mineral Resource Estimate (80.1 Mt at 1.44% Li 2 O and 163 ppm Ta 2 O 5 Indicated, and 62.5 Mt at 1.31% Li 2 O and 147 ppm Ta 2 O 5 ppm Inferred) is reported at a cut-off grade of 0.40% Li 2 O (open-pit), 0.60% Li 2 O (underground CV5), and 0.80% Li 2 O (underground CV13) with an Effective Date of June 27, 2024 (through drill hole CV24-526). Mineral resources are not mineral reserves as they do not have demonstrated economic viability.

For further information, please contact us at [email protected] or by calling +1 (604) 279-8709, or visit www.patriotbatterymetals.com. Please also refer to the Company's continuous disclosure filings, available under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca and www.asx.com.au, for available exploration data.

This news release has been approved by the Board of Directors.

"KEN BRINSDEN"

Kenneth Brinsden, President, CEO, & Managing Director

COMPETENT PERSON STATEMENT (ASX LISTING RULE 5.23)

The mineral resource estimate in this release was reported by the Company in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 5.8 on August 5, 2024. The Company confirms that, as of the date of this announcement, it is not aware of any new information or data verified by the competent person that materially affects the information included in the announcement and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that, as at the date of this announcement, the form and context in which the competent person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.

