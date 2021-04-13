"La Presse has completely transformed its products and operations over the past few years, enabling it to achieve accelerated growth in advertising revenues," Mr. Levasseur explains. "Today, La Presse is a 100% digital company with modern advertising solutions adapted to the needs of its customers."

Mr. Levasseur continues: "Patrick's mission will be to lead a high-performance team and to work with Executive Committee members to continue to advance our products and operations. He will also be responsible for clarifying the use of technology, particularly as it relates to advertising data."

Prior to joining La Presse, Patrick was CEO and Chief Strategist at Necando Solutions, a company he co-founded in 2012. Necando Solutions advises and supports several Canadian organizations with technology solutions that optimize the use of data. He served previously as Partner and Vice-President of Sales and Marketing at Nashen Technologies. He holds a bachelor's degree in marketing from Université de Sherbrooke.

"Patrick's in-depth knowledge of new technologies and digital-data management, his leadership skills and his entrepreneurial spirit will enable our teams to continue to innovate so that we remain at the forefront of market practices," Mr. Levasseur concludes.

For his part, Patrick Salois states: "I am proud to join the La Presse team. Quality journalism is essential to our society's growth and I look forward to contributing to the pursuit of the organization's mission and the enhancement of our products."

He will assume his new duties on May 10.

About La Presse

La Presse is the French-language media outlet of choice for Canadians and is an independent Quebec institution operating in a not-for-profit structure. Its mission is to produce quality information accessible free of charge to the largest possible audience. Its content is distributed on several platforms including, tablet app, mobile app and website available across all digital platforms. Recipient of numerous awards for the quality of its content and design, La Presse is known for its distinctive, rich and diversified coverage of news and current events. La Presse is also known for its in-depth investigative series, special reports, as well as the voice it lends to important discussions within the Opinions section (Débats) across all its apps and platforms.

