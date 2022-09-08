Patrick Fejér Appointed CEO of B+H

With a new design-led CEO, B+H charts an ambitious course for future growth

TORONTO, Sept. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Global design practice B+H has appointed senior design principal Patrick Fejér as the firm's new CEO. With over twenty years' experience leading large-scale design projects across global sectors and markets, Fejér is well positioned to lead the firm into the future; uncovering new opportunities for growth, innovation, and ushering in a new era of design excellence.

"I'm honoured to become CEO of B+H during this pivotal time. While we've long been known as champions of design excellence, I'm motivated to lead B+H in new directions, exploring the breadth and diversity of our team's ability to produce thoughtful, ambitious design across sectors and all over the world," says Fejér.

In appointing an accomplished, multi-faceted designer as CEO, B+H is reinvigorating a cross-pollination between its global platform of studios. In line with the firm's vision for growth, B+H has been advancing complex designs like biomimicry-based planning, and community-centric engagement. The firm is currently designing mixed-use communities, innovative workplaces, high-rise residential with state-of-the-art amenity spaces, and complex hospital campuses that integrate education with healthcare. In addition, B+H is creating the next wave of hospitality and resort lifestyles in Canada, amongst other critically acclaimed projects around the world.

Fejér's appointment arrives at an important moment in B+H's ongoing evolution. This is an exciting moment that will see the firm continue to grow its sectors, services and markets while pivoting to new ones and cultivating a new generation of design leaders within it.

In his new role, and with the full support from B+H's global leadership team, Fejér will be accompanied by a newly formed task force of leaders across all studios. Establishing a culture that both values and is rooted in varied perspectives, B+H aims to be increasingly adept at responding to changing global conditions and design needs, while also fostering a culture of empowerment for employees of all levels.

"A designer's best work is done collaboratively, and a leader that not only knows this but celebrates it as much as Patrick is the type of leader that can unlock the next wave of design excellence and allow us to break new ground at B+H," says Gail Shillingford, Planning & Landscape Principal and task force member.

Fejér will continue to oversee client and project work while taking over firm leadership responsibilities from outgoing CEO Bill Nankivell, who is stepping down after more than 25 years at B+H. Nankivell first joined the firm as partner in 1996 before becoming CEO in 2006. Under Nankivell's leadership, B+H enjoyed a period of unprecedented success. He proved integral to growing the firm into the integrated, multi-disciplinary design practice that it is today, and he leaves behind a portfolio of award-winning projects that have positively impacted communities around the globe.

"My years at B+H have been the highlight of my career, and I'm proud of what we've accomplished. I'm ready to step back and make room for the future and for new voices," says Nankivell. "I will be working closely with Patrick to help ready the firm for this pivot towards new, exciting markets and design sectors".

Nankivell and Fejér will continue working together to grow a thriving global Strategy and Design practice throughout this transition with Fejér taking the helm of the firm's future guided by his commitment to design excellence, client service, and the talent who will help B+H realize its aspirations.

About B+H

B+H is a global, award-winning consulting + design solutions firm. We leverage the core visualization and integration skills of an architecture and design practice to understand and articulate complex data into transformative solutions across a broad spectrum of sectors and services.

Founded on a nearly 70-year legacy of creating bold and inspiring spaces for people, B+H provides core architecture, planning, landscape, and interior design services. Today our team includes more than 450 curious designers, place makers, strategists, storytellers, and creative human beings who believe in embracing change and challenging the status quo to deliver resilient, healthy environments that make positive contributions to their communities and are characterized by vibrant human experiences.

Collaborating across 12 studios in Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, Seattle, Los Angeles, San Diego, Dubai, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Hong Kong, Singapore & Ho Chi Minh City, B+H's architects, interior designers, planners, landscape architects, organizational design specialists, experience designers, researchers, analysts, and brand strategists combine strategic thinking, bold design, and advanced technology with the creative human energy of an interdisciplinary, multigenerational team.

