Patients in Quebec now have access to DUPIXENT™ for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis

* Quebec becomes the first province to list DUPIXENT™ for public reimbursement in adult patients

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - Patients living in Quebec will now have access, through the Régie de l'assurance maladie Québec (RAMQ), to DUPIXENT™ (dupilumab).1 DUPIXENT™ is used to treat adult patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) whose disease is not adequately controlled with topical prescription therapies or when those therapies are not advisable.2 It is anticipated that additional jurisdictions will be adding DUPIXENT™ on their public formularies in the near future.

"People living with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis often experience chronic, intense, and sometimes unbearable symptoms that can significantly impact their daily lives," says Amanda Cresswell-Melville, Executive Director of the Eczema Society of Canada. "The Quebec reimbursement addresses the growing need for greater access to treatment options that can help to improve the lives of patients suffering with a more severe form of atopic dermatitis."

Atopic dermatitis, the most common form of eczema, is a chronic inflammatory disease.3 In its moderate-to-severe form, it is characterized by rashes that can potentially cover much of the body, and can include intense, persistent itching, skin lesions and skin dryness, cracking redness, crusting and oozing.4 Inadequately controlled atopic dermatitis can have a physical, emotional and psychosocial impact, causing sleep disturbance, symptoms of anxiety and depression, and feelings of isolation.5

"We are thrilled that Quebec patients in need will now have access to DUPIXENT™. DUPIXENT™ was previously only covered under private drug insurance in Canada, making this the first step in allowing for public funding of the first targeted therapy for moderate-to-severe AD," says Marissa Poole, General Manager, Sanofi Genzyme Canada. "Sanofi will continue to work in ensuring that DUPIXENT™ is available through the provincial, territorial and federal drug formularies."

Eligibility of public drug programs

RAMQ is the government health insurance board of Québec. RAMQ administers over 40 programs, including but not limited to the reimbursement of medical costs incurred by Quebeckers outside Québec.

The following persons are eligible for the Public Prescription Drug Insurance Plan:

Persons without access to a private plan

Persons age 65 and over who have not joined a private plan

Recipients of last-resort financial assistance and certain other holders of claim slips

Further information on eligibility of the program can be found here:

RAMQ Website

About DUPIXENT™

DUPIXENT™ (dupilumab) – the first biologic therapy in Canada to target the root cause of atopic dermatitis (AD) was first approved by Health Canada on November 30, 2017 for the treatment of adult patients with moderate-to-severe AD whose disease is not adequately controlled with topical prescription therapies or when those therapies are not advisable.6 Clinical studies showed an acceptable safety profile with a significant improvement in the condition of patients' skin and reduction in itch within the first four months of biweekly treatment.7 On September 18, 2019, DUPIXENT™ also received Health Canada approval for the treatment of adolescent patients aged 12 years and older with moderate-to-severe AD.8 The long-term safety profile of DUPIXENT™ observed in adolescents was consistent with that seen in adults with atopic dermatitis.9 DUPIXENT™ is jointly developed by Regeneron and Sanofi under a global collaboration agreement.

About Sanofi, Canada

Sanofi, Canada employs more than 2,000 people. In 2017, we invested in $123 million in R&D in Canada, creating jobs, business and opportunities throughout the country.

Follow us on Twitter and YouTube.

About Sanofi



Sanofi is dedicated to supporting people through their health challenges. We are a global biopharmaceutical company focused on human health. We prevent illness with vaccines, provide innovative treatments to fight pain and ease suffering. We stand by the few who suffer from rare diseases and the millions with long-term chronic conditions.

With more than 100,000 people in 100 countries, Sanofi is transforming scientific innovation into healthcare solutions around the globe.



Sanofi, Empowering Life



References

__________________ 1 Dupixent™ (dupilumab) Product Monograph. Page 3. August 2019. 2 Dupixent™ (dupilumab) Product Monograph. Page 3. August 2019. 3 Mount Sinai. Patient Care Atopic Dermatitis. Available at: http://www.mountsinai.org/patient-care/health-library/diseases-and-conditions/atopic-dermatitis#risk. Accessed August 1, 2019. 4 Mount Sinai. Patient Care Atopic Dermatitis. Available at: http://www.mountsinai.org/patient-care/health-library/diseases-and-conditions/atopic-dermatitis#risk. Accessed August 1, 2019. 5 Eczema Society of Canada. (2017). Atopic Dermatitis Quality of Life Report (Moderate-to-Severe Disease – 2016/2017 Survey Results). Keswick, Ontario. 6 Dupixent™ (dupilumab) Product Monograph. Page 3. August 2019. 7 Dupixent™ (dupilumab) Product Monograph. Page 19 (Figure 3). August 2019. 8 Dupixent™ (dupilumab) Product Monograph. Page 3. September 2019. 9 Dupixent™ (dupilumab) Product Monograph. Page 7. September 2019.

SOURCE Sanofi Canada

For further information: Media Relations Contact: Name: Maggie Wang Maric, Tel: +1 (416) 667 2955, Email: maggie.wangmaric@sanofi.com; Name: Rebecca Tsehay, Tel : +1 (647) 730 5894, Email : rebecca.tsehay@edelman.com