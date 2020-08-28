Patients and providers send 2 Million secure messages for better health

Secure messaging between providers and patients is shown to improve health outcome measures, increase patient satisfaction, and increase clinic capacity by 11%. Clinics using Brightsquid Secure-Mail have reduced diagnostic wait times by more than 90% and doubled the number of patients they are able to see in a day.

The COVID-19 pandemic drove demand for Secure-Mail in support of virtual care and social distancing. Thousands more clinics join the Brightsquid system, and patient use of the secure messaging service tripled. The Government of Alberta's MyHealth Records service has integrated Secure-Mail to improve remote communications between patients and providers. Recently, large groups of healthcare providers and other regional health authorities have also implemented Brightsquid Secure-Mail to improve patient access to clinics while keeping data private.

Top uses for the service are consultations between providers, sending pre-appointment forms to patients, and patients sending images or videos of their symptoms for assessment. Clinics use secure-Mail to manage and triage patient requests more efficiently than can be done using phone.

"We believe that secure convenient communications will do more to advance healthcare in the next 5 years than any single drug or medical device," explains Rohit Joshi, Brightsquid CEO. "Achieving this milestone on our journey to help improve quality of life for patients and providers is evidence that Secure-Mail plays a vital role in the new reality for healthcare."

Brightsquid Secure-Mail is a Calgary-based secure email service that connects over 160,000 users across North America. It simplifies communication between patients and their healthcare providers to accelerate care, increase access, and create clinic efficiencies that benefit the entire healthcare system.

