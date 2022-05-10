Pathway Health Corp. Announces Retirement of Wayne Cockburn

TORONTO, May 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Pathway Health Corp. (TSXV: PHC) (Frankfurt: KL1) (formerly Colson Capital Corp.) ("Pathway" or the "Company"), a Canadian leader in chronic pain solutions and management services, announced today that Wayne Cockburn, the Company's current President, has decided to retire at the end of May following a long career in healthcare, including 20 years as a C-suite executive.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, the management team, and the staff at Pathway, we want to thank Wayne for his leadership and impact on the organization. His extensive knowledge of the healthcare industry and capital markets have helped guide our growing business and has us well positioned for a successful future," said Ken Yoon, CEO of Pathway. "We wish Wayne all the best in his retirement, as he focuses on spending more time with his family and volunteer work."

Mr. Cockburn is expected to transition his duties to the other leaders of Pathway prior to his departure.

About Pathway Health

Pathway Health is an integrated healthcare company that provides products and services to patients suffering from chronic pain and related conditions. The Company owns and operates eleven community-based clinics across four provinces where its team of health professionals work together to help patients through a variety of evidence-based approaches and products, including medical cannabis. Pathway Health's patient care programs utilize an interdisciplinary approach that is guided by trained pain specialists, physical and occupational therapists, psychologists, nurses, and other healthcare providers. Pathway is also the leading provider of medical cannabis services in Canada and has established itself as the leading partner with national and regional pharmacy companies for the delivery of medical cannabis services to their customers. The Company is working with several pharmacy companies on the development of Cannabis Health Products (CHPs) for OTC product distribution through retail pharmacy locations across the country following anticipated changes to the Cannabis Act.

For more information, visit Pathway Health's website: www.pathwayhealth.ca

For further information: Robin Cook, Corporate Development, (416) 809-1738, [email protected]