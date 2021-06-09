Pathway Health Corp. Announces Option Grants

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, June 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Pathway Health Corp. (TSXV: PHC) (formerly Colson Capital Corp.) ("Pathway" or the "Company") announces that the Company's board of directors has authorized the issuance of stock options ("Options") under its stock option plan to purchase 4,200,000 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares") at an exercise price of $0.50 per share for a five-year term. The options are being granted to certain directors and officers of the Company, as further set out below.

A total of 1,166,666 Options shall vest immediately on the date of grant. The options are subject to vesting schedules, as further set out below:

Grant Date Exercise

Price Options

Granted Vesting Expiry Date Officers & Directors: June 9, 2021 $0.50 2,000,000 One third upon grant, one third upon the first anniversary of grant, and one sixth upon each of the second and third anniversaries of grant June 9, 2026 June 9, 2021 $0.50 2,000,000 One quarter upon grant, and one quarter upon each of the first, second and third anniversaries of grant June 9, 2026 June 9, 2021 $0.50 200,000 One third upon each of the first, second and third anniversaries of grant June 9, 2026

About Pathway Health Corp.

Pathway Health is one of the largest providers of out-of-hospital pain management services in Canada. The Company owns and operates 9 community-based clinics across 4 provinces where its team of health professionals work together to help patients through a variety of evidence-based approaches. Pathway Health's patient care programs utilize an interdisciplinary approach that is guided by trained pain specialists, physical and occupational therapists, psychologists, nurses, and other healthcare providers. Pathway Health has also developed an expertise in harm reduction where medicinal cannabis is being used as an alternative to traditional opioids.

For further information: Pathway Health Corp., Wayne Cockbum, President, Telephone: (905) 505-0770, [email protected]

