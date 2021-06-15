Pathway Health Corp. Announces Final Exchange Bulletin and Commencement of Trading

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

ETOBICOKE, ON, June 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Pathway Health Corp. (TSXV: PHC) (formerly Colson Capital Corp.) ("Pathway" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") has published its final exchange bulletin in connection with the Company's previously announced qualifying transaction. Trading in the Company's common shares on the TSXV is expected to commence at market open on June 17, 2021.

For additional information on the qualifying transaction, see the Company's filing statement dated May 31, 2021, available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

The Company also announces that further to its press releases dated May 31, 2021, and June 1, 2021, it has received final approval from the TSXV to implement certain changes as allowed by TSXV Policy 2.4 – Capital Pool Companies which became effective as at January 1, 2021 (the "New CPC Policy"), as further described below

Removal of the Consequences of Failing to Complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 Months of the Listing Date

Pursuant to the New CPC Policy, the Company obtained approval of a majority of its disinterested shareholders at its shareholder meeting on March 31, 2021, to remove the consequences associated with failing to complete a "Qualifying Transaction" within 24 months after the date of listing the Company's shares on the TSXV.

Amendments to the CPC Escrow Agreement

Pursuant to the New CPC Policy, the Company obtained approval of a majority of its disinterested shareholders at its shareholder meeting on March 31, 2021, to make certain amendments to the CPC escrow agreement, including allowing the Company's escrowed securities to be subject to an 18-month escrow release schedule as detailed in the New CPC Policy, rather than the 36-month escrow release schedule in the former CPC Policy. The amendments only apply to the escrowed securities issued prior to the completion of the Qualifying Transaction.

The Company has proceeded with the implementation of the changes summarized above, pursuant to the TSXV's final approval of such changes.

About Pathway Health Corp.

Pathway Health is one of the largest providers of out-of-hospital pain management services in Canada. The Company owns and operates 9 community-based clinics across 4 provinces where its team of health professionals work together to help patients through a variety of evidence-based approaches. Pathway Health's patient care programs utilize an interdisciplinary approach that is guided by trained pain specialists, physical and occupational therapists, psychologists, nurses, and other healthcare providers. Pathway Health has also developed an expertise in harm reduction where medicinal cannabis is being used as an alternative to traditional opioids.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; and the results of operations. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Pathway disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Press Release. The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

SOURCE Pathway Health Corp.

For further information: Pathway Health Corp., Wayne Cockburn, President, Telephone: (905) 505-0770, [email protected]

Related Links

https://pathwayhealth.ca/

