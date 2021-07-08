Pathway Health Corp. Announces Collaboration Agreement with Sobeys

Collaboration Agreement on Pathway Health's Pharmacy Medical Cannabis Management System to include banners of Sobeys Pharmacy, Safeway Pharmacy, Lawtons Drugs, Freshco Pharmacy, Foodland Pharmacy, Thrifty Foods Pharmacy and IGA Pharmacy.

TORONTO, July 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Pathway Health, Corp. ("Pathway" or the "Company") (TSXV: PHC) is pleased to announce that it has signed a Collaborative Agreement (the "Agreement") with Sobeys Capital Incorporated ("Sobeys") regarding the implementation of Pathway's Medical Cannabis Management System ("MCMS") in Sobeys Pharmacy, Safeway Pharmacy, Lawtons Drugs, Freshco Pharmacy, Foodland Pharmacy, Thrifty Foods Pharmacy and IGA Pharmacy retail locations across Canada. The joint initiative has two components, the first consisting of Pathway providing its accredited course "Cannabis and Patient Care for Pharmacists" which meets or exceeds the requirements of the Canadian Council on Continuing Education in Pharmacy ("CCCEP") and the Ontario College of Pharmacists as well as being approved for all other Provinces (including being offered bilingually). The second component involves the implementation of Pathway's MCMS across Sobeys' pharmacy locations.

Pathway's MCMS was designed to be implemented in retail pharmacies, with the overarching goals of providing access points for medical cannabis care and enabling pharmacists to offer medical cannabis assessments to appropriate pharmacy patients. Under the MCMS, patients are then connected either to their primary physician, a Pathway physician or nurse practitioner for further evaluation through either physical or virtual care. The MCMS can also be integrated as applicable, into a formal medication review for the pharmacist. The MCMS consists of on-line education modules in a course that is accredited by CCCEP. The MCMS also offers tools for the pharmacist including marketing and patient support materials, consent forms, patient care assessment/tracking tools, standard operating procedures, and further continuing education. Intellectual property rights around the branding and naming of the MCMS are owned by Pathway.

The MCMS will commence immediately in Nova Scotia, followed quickly by a rollout to the rest of Atlantic Canada and thereafter to the remainder of Sobeys' 425 pharmacies across Canada.

"We are very pleased to be working alongside Sobeys as they move to implement the MCMS program across their national family of pharmacies," stated Ken Yoon, CEO of Pathway Health. "We believe that tens of thousands of medical cannabis patients struggle to find a health-care practitioner to speak with about medical cannabis. By partnering with Sobeys, we can provide patients with the access they need to get the proper care where medical cannabis is deemed an appropriate treatment."

"We believe it is essential for Canadians to have access to support from experienced health-care professionals to help them navigate medical cannabis safely and effectively," said Marie-Claude Vezina, Vice President and General Manager, Sobeys National Pharmacy. "Pathway Health is the leader in providing medical cannabis services in Canada and their experience in this area makes them a perfect partner for Sobeys pharmacists to provide safe and medically appropriate guidance as a vital part of their health care team."

About Sobeys

Proudly Canadian, with headquarters in Stellarton, Nova Scotia, Sobeys has been serving the food shopping needs of Canadians since 1907. Sobeys Capital Incorporated., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sobeys Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Empire Company Limited ("Empire") (TSX: EMP.A), owns, affiliates or franchises more than 1,500 stores in all 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Farm Boy, and Lawtons Drugs, and operates grocery e-commerce under banners Voilà by Sobeys, IGA.net, and ThriftyFoods.com, and more than 350 retail fuel locations. https://www.sobeys.com/en/

About Pathway Health Corp.

Pathway Health is one of the largest providers of out-of-hospital pain management services in Canada. The Company owns and operates 9 community-based clinics across 4 provinces where its team of health professionals work together to help patients through a variety of evidence-based approaches. Pathway Health's patient care programs utilize an interdisciplinary approach that is guided by trained pain specialists, physical and occupational therapists, psychologists, nurses, and other healthcare providers. Pathway Health has also developed an expertise in harm reduction where medicinal cannabis is being used as an alternative to traditional opioids.

For more information, visit Pathway Health's website: www.pathwayhealth.ca

