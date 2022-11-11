PATHWAY HEALTH CORP. ANNOUNCES CHANGE OF AUDITOR

TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Pathway Health Corp. (TSXV: PHC) (Frankfurt: KL1) ("Pathway" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the appointment of MNP LLP as its new auditor effective as of November 10, 2022.

MNP LLP (the "Successor Auditor") replaces Grant Thornton LLP ("Grant Thornton") (the "Former Auditor") as Pathway's auditor. The Board and management of Pathway would like to thank Grant Thornton for their excellent services. The change in auditor has been approved by the Corporation's Audit Committee and Board of Directors.

There were no reservations in the Former Auditor's reports in respect of the Corporation for any financial period during which Former Auditor was the Corporation's auditor or for any period subsequent to the most recently completed period for which an audit report was issued being December 31, 2021. There were also no reportable events between the Corporation and the Former Auditor or the Successor Auditor including disagreements, unresolved issues or consultations as defined in National Instrument 51-102, Continuous Disclosure ("NI 51-102").

All procedures have been properly followed under NI 51-102 regarding the change of auditor and, as required, a Notice of Change of Auditor together with the required letters from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor have been filed via SEDAR with each securities commission in each province or territory in Canada in which the Company is a reporting issuer.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward looking statements. Although Pathway believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, Pathway disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward looking statements or otherwise.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Press Release. The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

SOURCE Pathway Health Corp.

For further information: Robin Cook, Corporate Development, (416) 809-1738, [email protected]