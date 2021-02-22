Pathway Health Corp. and Geocann Form Strategic Partnership to Supply VESIsorb® Formulated Medical Cannabis Products to Leading Retail Pharmacy Brands throughout Canada

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

The partnership will allow Pathway Health to have exclusive distribution of a robust portfolio of proprietary formulations that are co-branded through its retail pharmacy partners and powered by the science-backed and multi-patented VESIsorb® drug delivery system for optimal bioavailability and maximum therapeutic benefits.

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Pathway Health Corp. ("Pathway" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Geocann that will bring VESIsorb® formulated products to the forefront of the rapidly evolving medical cannabis programs of leading Canadian pharmacies. Pathway, formerly The Clinic Network Canada Inc., owns and operates the largest chronic pain telehealth network in Canada, and has recently expanded its business model by finalizing agreements with some of the largest national retail pharmacy companies in Canada. Key elements of these agreements include a full-service collaboration, from pharmacist education programs to patient fulfillment of science-backed medical cannabis products.

"Geocann's portfolio of medical cannabis products has set the benchmark for what pharmacists are demanding and health-conscious consumers expect," Michael Steele, Chairman of Pathway said. "The unmatched supporting scientific evidence of VESIsorb® products has provided the needed platform to develop, co-brand, and distribute specialized cannabis products to our national footprint of leading pharmacies and pain clinics."

"We are delighted to reach an agreement with Pathway that will provide access to our VESIsorb® formulated medical cannabis portfolio for millions of Canadians," Jesse Lopez, CEO and founder of Geocann said. "Through its new business initiatives, Pathway is quickly becoming the leading referral site for pain products and services for thousands of pharmacies. Pathway's expertise to reach the end-consumer through its strategic pharmacy partnerships will integrate seamlessly with the significant investments that Geocann has made in product safety, purity, and performance."

Pathway and Geocann also have a keen focus on education initiatives that are aimed at reaching the approximately 42,000 licensed pharmacists working in more than 10,000 pharmacies. These include traditional Canadian Council on Continuing Education in Pharmacy (CCCEP) accredited bilingual programs and on-boarding tools such as the Medical Cannabis Management Program for Pharmacists.

"Preparing pharmacy professionals to play an active role in the medical cannabis market is a paramount priority for Pathway," Steele said. "Health-conscious consumers depend on their pharmacies to provide clinically researched and proven products in addition to well-educated recommendations and guidance for the products they offer. Our partnership with Geocann gives us an unrivaled ability to offer these elements."

Geocann has the exclusive global rights to the patented VESIsorb® drug delivery technology for cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoid formulations. The technology has been successfully applied to a wide range of medical cannabis product applications, including soft gel and hard-shell capsules, functional foods (e.g. gummies) and beverages, powder systems, tinctures, sublingual sprays, and topically applied formulations.

About Geocann

Geocann is a global cannabis organization led by experienced leadership with scientific and technical expertise for pioneering new innovations in natural health products and solutions. Its focus is combining clinically researched cannabinoids with technologically advanced and patented innovations that provide product differentiation with superior therapeutic performance and unmatched supporting evidence. Geocann owns a robust intellectual property portfolio, including the worldwide exclusivity for cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids formulated with VESIsorb®. For more information, please visit www.geocann.com.

For more information and interview requests, please contact Sam Davidson at 970-657-2479 or [email protected].

About Pathway Health Corp.

Pathway Health is one of the largest providers of out-of-hospital pain management services in Canada. The Company owns and operates 9 community-based clinics across 4 provinces where its team of health professionals work together to help patients through a variety of evidence-based approaches. Pathway Health's patient care programs utilize an interdisciplinary approach that is guided by trained pain specialists, physical and occupational therapists, nurses and other healthcare providers. Pathway Health has also developed an expertise in harm reduction where medicinal cannabis is being used as an alternative to traditional opioids.

For more information, visit Pathway Health's website: www.pathwayhealth.ca

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements and are prospective in nature. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "could", "would", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe", "working on" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and Pathway's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information, including: business disruption risks relating to COVID-19; regulatory risks, including those related to healthcare, privacy, and data security; and integration risks relating to newly acquired businesses. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

For further information: Wayne Cockburn, President, [email protected], (905) 505-0770

