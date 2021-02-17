Pathway Health Announces Research Collaboration with Tilray

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Pathway Health, Corp. ("Pathway" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a research collaboration with Tilray Canada Ltd, a subsidiary of Tilray, Inc., one of the world's leading companies in the research, manufacture and distribution of medicinal cannabis. The Medical Cannabis in Older Patients Study (MCOPS) is a 6-month observational study sponsored by Tilray that will examine the impact of medical cannabis on chronic pain, sleep, quality of life, and prescription medication use in patients older than 50 years of age.

Pathway's Chief Commercial Officer, Kim Wei, commented, "Pathway Health is pleased to be working with Tilray on this important study which we believe will advance our knowledge on the potential benefits of medical cannabis for all or certain of these medical conditions."

Philippe Lucas, VP of Global Patient Research and Access at Tilray, adds that, "older individuals are amongst the fastest growing group of medical cannabis patients in Canada and around the world. Prospective, multi-site studies like MCOPS can improve the understanding of how older patients currently use medical cannabis, and its potential harms and benefits in this unique population."

About Pathway Health Corp.

Pathway Health is one of the largest providers of out-of-hospital pain management services in Canada. The Company owns and operates 9 community-based clinics across 4 provinces where its team of health professionals work together to help patients through a variety of evidence-based approaches. Pathway Health's patient care programs utilize an interdisciplinary approach that is guided by trained pain specialists, physical and occupational therapists, psychologists, nurses and other healthcare providers. Pathway Health has also developed an expertise in harm reduction where medicinal cannabis is being used as an alternative to traditional opioids.

For more information, visit Pathway Health's website: www.pathwayhealth.ca

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements and are prospective in nature. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "could", "would", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe", "working on" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and Pathway's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information, including: business disruption risks relating to COVID-19; regulatory risks, including those related to healthcare, privacy, and data security; and integration risks relating to newly acquired businesses. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Pathway Healthcare Corp.

For further information: Wayne Cockburn, President, [email protected], (905) 505-0770

