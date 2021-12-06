Pathway Health Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Operating Assets of NewLight Pain Clinic

TORONTO, Dec. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Pathway Health Corp. (TSXV: PHC) (formerly Colson Capital Corp.) ("Pathway" or the "Company"), an integrated healthcare company that provides products and services to patients suffering from chronic pain and related conditions, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Letter of Intent (the "LOI") to acquire the operating assets of NewLight Pain Clinic ("NewLight") in Brampton, Ontario. NewLight offers a wide range of pain management services including medical, physiotherapy, chiropractic, massage therapy and acupuncture and orthopedic devices and products that support the lifestyles of those living with chronic pain.

"We are pleased to be entering into this LOI with NewLight because it supports our expansion into allied health services and products for our patients" said Ken Yoon, CEO of Pathway Health. "The management group behind NewLight, led by Dr. Jimmy Nanda, have also created a unique marketing model for NewLight that has proven highly effective at attracting new patients and healthcare providers for NewLight and their other clinics. We look forward to working closely with Dr. Nanda and his group as we expand our clinical base across Canada and potentially beyond."

"This is just the first of many clinic acquisitions by Pathway Health," said Dr. Nanda, owner of NewLight Pain Clinic and Allied Health Consultant to the Company. "As part of Pathway Health, we are currently evaluating multimillion-dollar opportunities for the Company as they position themselves to become one of the leaders in the treatment of chronic pain."

About Pathway Health

Pathway Health is an integrated healthcare company that provides products and services to patients suffering from chronic pain and related conditions. The Company owns and operates nine community-based clinics across four provinces where its team of health professionals work together to help patients through a variety of evidence-based approaches and products, including medical cannabis. Pathway Health's patient care programs utilize an interdisciplinary approach that is guided by trained pain specialists, physical and occupational therapists, psychologists, nurses, and other healthcare providers. Pathway is also the leading provider of medical cannabis services in Canada and has established itself as the leading partner with national and regional pharmacy companies for the delivery of medical cannabis services to their customers. The Company is working with several pharmacy companies on the development of Cannabis Health Products (CHPs) for OTC product distribution through retail pharmacy locations across the country following anticipated changes to the Cannabis Act.

